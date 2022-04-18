ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UF Health Jacksonville gets $80M to upgrade trauma center, will name it in memory of Dr. Leon Haley

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPJL0_0fCdKkw700

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at UF Health Jacksonville on Monday to announce that though he hadn’t signed the state budget yet, the hospital’s trauma center would be getting $80 million to upgrade its trauma center.

The trauma center will also be named in memory of Dr. Leon Haley Jr., who died in a jet ski crash in South Florida in July 2021. Haley was the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville at the time of his death.

DeSantis said that the new trauma center is expected to see 125,000 patients a year and said it is “fitting that we’re able to use this facility to honor Dr. Haley’s legacy.”

Russ Armistead, the CEO of UF Health, said the hospital’s trauma center was the first trauma program to open in the state of Florida in 1983.

He said the center “was in dire need of upgrades. This funding will change that dramatically.”

STORY: Florida rejects 41% of new math textbooks, claiming Common Core and CRT as cause

UF Health Jacksonville’s trauma center is the region’s only Level 1 trauma center, serving surrounding counties such as Baker, Clay and Nassau counties. The next closest centers are in Gainesville and Savannah.

Haley’s son Grant said when he would come visit his father at the hospital, he said he “got to see his vision of what he wanted the community to be like.”

“My father envisioned himself as a hero,” Grant Haley said. “ ... His legacy goes far beyond just being a trauma doctor or CEO. He taught me to be a man of service, a man of faith.”

Tax Day 2022: What you can get for FREE today

Haley’s father Dr. Leon Haley Sr. spoke about grief and gratitude -- the grief he and his family have felt over the past year of losing his son in such a tragic way, but also the gratitude for the years they had with him.

“We’re grateful for the love he had for this city and this hospital,” Haley Sr. said of his son.

He said the naming of the trauma center in his son’s memory filled him with a “deep, deep sense of gratitude.”

STORY: 17-year-old shot and killed on violent holiday weekend

Armistead said the naming of the trauma center after Haley is “a wonderful way to honor our colleague.”

Armistead said the idea to name the center after Haley was borne out of Haley’s friends taking a fishing trip to the Keys and deciding they needed to do something to honor Haley’s legacy.

“I’m personally touched to be a part of this because of my connection with Dr. Haley Jr.,” Armistead said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital volunteers

ER Entrance: Don Rhoads, Susanna Sherrill, Tom Anthony. Gift Shop: Shelley Wessler, Kay Vanatta, Roxie Werries. Founders Medical Building (MOB): Bev Hurst, Nancy Wynn. Gift Shop: Patty Kant, Cheryl Leischner, Debbie Richards and Barb Hansmeier. Guide: Susie Engelbrecht, Pat Glyshaw. Laundry: Amber McMillen. Messenger: Marilyn Schrieber. Pain Clinic: Rhonda Casey.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Foundation work for $140 million UF Health North tower addition in review

The city is reviewing a permit application for the foundation for the $140 million UF Health North six-story, 120-bed tower addition in North Jacksonville. The 225,200-square-foot hospital is planned on 25.14 acres at 15255 Max Leggett Parkway, near Interstate 95. Batson-Cook and Danis are joint-venture contractors on the project. Gresham...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Shropshire Star

Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely after the incident. A 14-year-old boy has fallen to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late on Thursday at Icon...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Grant Haley
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
KVUE

Trauma Recovery Center one step closer to coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council voted Thursday to consider bringing a Trauma Recovery Center to Austin. The center would be the first in the state and would be tasked with assisting underserved communities by connecting survivors with community resources and providing help that does not already exist in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

5 AI tool developments by Mayo, UF Health and more

From tools that flag abnormalities to those that can detect breast cancer, hospitals and health systems are developing innovative ways to diagnose, treat and care for patients using artificial intelligence. Here are five recent AI tools being adopted by hospitals and healthcare systems as reported by Becker's. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uf Health Jacksonville#Trauma Center#Textbooks#Common Core#Crt
WOKV

Dede Robertson, wife of religious broadcaster, dies at 94

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — Dede Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach, the network said in a statement. Robertson was 94. The statement did not provide her cause...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WOKV

One in critical condition in NW Jacksonville house fire

Jacksonville, Fl — A house fire in Jacksonville’s Magnolia Gardens community left two people hospitalized, one with critical injuries. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue rushed to the home on Breve Drive just after 4 am. “Our crews found that two people were walking out as they were coming in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsOne

Ron DeSantis Proposes Racist Congressional Redistricting

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that the congressional redistricting map he is proposing will dismantle a congressional district designed to help Black voters living in the former plantation territories of North Florida. he calls it "race-neutral" redistricting, but Black lawmakers call it racist.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy