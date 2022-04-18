ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Best Jewelry Box 2022

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJewelry is such a meaningful item to have -- it can invoke memories, represent a special bond and are even family heirlooms. I grew up watching my mom open her jewelry box full of pieces that ranged from inexpensive costume jewelry to the expensive stuff, and she held onto it because...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
HOME & GARDEN
KTAL

Best Beauty and the Beast music box

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Music boxes are pretty and delicate instruments that have been around for centuries. The earliest known mechanical instrument dates back all the way to the ninth century. Since then, Music boxes have gone through many different variations. However, one thing remains quite consistent. People purchase them to hear their favorite tunes played in a beautiful and unique way.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Armoire#Jewelry Boxes#Costume Jewelry
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
SPY

Where To Find Cheap Couches That Still Look Expensive

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Picking out furniture is exciting, but let’s be real, not everyone can afford an interior designer. If you’re like us and can’t outsource and then automatically sign off on any furniture purchases, you’re likely wondering where to find cheap couches. A piece of furniture as substantial as a comfortable couch will require more deliberation than smaller accent pieces in your home. It’s a big decision, and making it without seeing furniture in person...
RETAIL
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

A DIY Guide to Hand-Painting Your Kitchen Plates

While a stylish table, a bold wallpaper, or a chic centerpiece can make your dining area personal and special, a set of hand-painted dishes can transform your dinnertime into a truly special event. Sourcing a set of painted plates from your favorite artist is always an option, but taking the artwork into your own hands can provide an incredible opportunity to create heirloom pieces that are absolutely one of a kind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Etsy Predicts the Top Home Decor Trends For 2022

It's no secret that Etsy is a top-tier destination for home decor. The site hosts a treasure trove of unrepeated ornaments that are sold directly from artists, which is why it's such a dependable resource in the home space. With all the people that rely on Etsy for decor inspiration, the website has been able to predict upcoming trends, and the 2022 trend report says "perfection" is a thing of the past.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KXAN

These Easter decoration ideas are classy and surprisingly affordable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Springtime pastel hues, flower-adorned wreaths, artistically-designed eggs and more — there are numerous ways to showcase your Easter spirit with lovely decorations for both inside and outside your home. From your front door to your dining room table, decorations that are both classy and reasonably priced will make your place inviting for the upcoming holiday. Whether you prefer simplistic or whimsical designs, our favorite decorative ideas will help you celebrate the holiday with style.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

The Best Engineered Wood Flooring Options

Engineered wood flooring provides the attractive, natural look of hardwood, without the high cost and challenging installation. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 sustainable furniture designs to make your home an eco-friendly one

2020 was a life-altering and drastic year, and 2022 is our chance to redeem all our careless mistakes of the past and to start living more consciously and sustainably. We cannot ignore the needs of our planet anymore, we need to take the environment into consideration, and what better way to start doing that than from our own homes? Sustainable furniture is taking the design industry by storm, they’re a step towards making our homes and our daily lives more eco-friendly and sustainable. They’re an attempt to cast aside toxic materials, and instead, add furniture designs to our home that won’t rot away on Earth for years once we’re done with them. We’ve curated a collection of furniture products created from cork, bamboo, rattan, and even mycelium! The options are endless, and the end result is the same – a greener, healthier, and happier Mother Earth!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Citrus County Chronicle

‘Confessions of a Jewelry Traveler’

Ellen Saunders loves to travel and loves jewelry. For the past 20 years in her travels, she has bought local seeds, stones, and beads. With this raw material, she makes necklaces, bracelets and earrings. How a former systems analyst, management consultant, CFO, controller and sales professional found her way into...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy