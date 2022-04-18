This Port Jefferson Station Spot Named Long Island's Best Bar By Voters

Po'Boy Brewery, located at 200 Wilson St. in Port Jefferson Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Say cheers! A celebrated brewery was voted the best bar on Long Island for the second year in a row, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Po'Boy Brewery in Suffolk County was voted the best bar by Long Islanders in 2022, the website announced.

Located at 200 Wilson St. in Port Jefferson Station, the brewery offers a wide selection of drinks from the "Lavender Fields of Dreams" sour IPA fermented with blueberry, lemonade, and lavender, to "The Amazing Ciderman," a hard cider fermented with peach and mango.

"This spot was wonderful," Stephanie K., of Babylon, wrote in a Yelp review. "They have both craft beers and ciders, which is a great change of pace from all the other one or the other places. We each got a flight and both the beers and ciders were delicious. The space was so cute and the woods themed décor killed it. This is such a unique space with awesome drinks that I would highly recommend making the trip."

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.