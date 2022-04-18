ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Medford police on the lookout for man who robbed a Dutch Bros at gunpoint

Medford, Ore. - Medford police are looking for a man that robbed a Dutch Bros coffee stand on Sunday night at gunpoint. It happened at the Dutch Bros location between South Central Ave. and...

