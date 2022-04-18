ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Stitt Calls For Legislation To Help Bring 'Fortune 500' Company To Oklahoma

By News On 6
 2 days ago
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for lawmakers to work on a "mega-legislation" that creates a more beneficial economic incentive to make Oklahoma more business-friendly.

On Monday, Stitt announced that a "huge Fortune 500 company with a global presence" is considering building a factory in Oklahoma but said he could not name the company at this time. According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity would have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma.

On Twitter, Stitt characterized the Oklahoman's status with this company as being "at the one-yard-line."

Governor Stitt has made economic development a key theme of his time in office mentioning Oklahoma's business attractiveness in his 2022 State of the State Address. The Governor has praised recent partnerships with electric vehicle company Canoo and German tech company Northern Data who announced, in March, that they will build a new headquarters in Oklahoma.

