MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police said the three people found dead in a car at a Melbourne apartment complex were identified as a woman and her two 3-year-old children. Police said Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her two 3-year-old children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, were found dead inside a car at the Manatee Cove Apartments complex in the 700 block of Madelyn Way around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO