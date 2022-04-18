ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Kennedy Hambrick announces return to Gymbacks

5newsonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas senior Kennedy Hambrick announced that she will return to...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Hogs Host Arkansas State For Two Games

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to host the Arkansas State Red Wolves for two midweek games beginning Tuesday and then Wednesday afternoon. Arkansas (28-7) has won 15 consecutive midweek games. Arkansas State (7-24) has struggled much of the season and is only 2-11 away from Jonesboro. Dave Van Horn said he will use some of his reserves against the Red Wolves.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Smith Named SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The left-hander twirled a seven-strikeout shutout in Arkansas’ 4-0 win over No. 15 LSU on Friday to help the Hogs clinch their 11th consecutive SEC home series win and, ultimately, secure a three-game sweep of the Tigers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Arkansas Lands Four-Star O-lineman Luke Brown

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Paris (Tenn.) Henry County Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown announcing his decision on Instagram Tuesday. Brown chose the Hogs over Vanderbilt with offers from 26 other schools. He is the 11th commitment for Arkansas and the second offensive lineman joining Bentonville’s Joey Su’a.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas receives boost in national polls following sweep of LSU

Arkansas Baseball is trending upward following a successful week that saw the Razorbacks finish with a 5-0 record. Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) bounced back last week after suffering their first SEC weekend series loss since 2019 at Florida April 7-9 in Gainesville by taking two games from in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, and by sweeping rival LSU, all in front of the home fans at Baum-Walker Stadium. Because of that, the national polls are on the side of the Razorbacks. Arkansas has now climbed back into the top-5 in all major polls, ranking as high as No. 2 according to one...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks rule rivalry Game 1 over Red Wolves

Arkansas baseball won its sixth straight game Tuesday, dispatching Arkansas State, 10-1, at Baum-Walker Stadium. Brady Slavens went 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs to lead the way for the Diamond Hogs. Kole Ramage worked the first three innings and picked up the victory, his second of the year. Arkansas scored all of its runs in the odd-numbered innings. Robert Moore’s two-run homer in the first inning started things before Arkansas State responded with a run in the second. The biggest inning was the seventh, in which the Razorbacks plated five. Slavens’ grand slam was the highlight of the frame. The two teams play again Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Diamond Hogs are on the road during the weekend, back in SEC play against Texas A&M.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs. Arkansas State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2

Arkansas baseball will go after its seventh straight win and 14th straight in nonconference play on Wednesday. The Diamond Hogs and Arkansas State are scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch from Baum-Walker Stadium. Brady Slavens led the Razorbacks to an easy 10-1 win in the first of the two-game set on Tuesday. Slavens went 4 for 5 with a grand slam and Robert Moore added a two-run shot of his own. The game is penultimate nonconference game in Fayetteville this season. Arkansas hosts Missouri State on May 3. The only other nonconference game is a make-up against Central Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How did the series win over Kentucky affect Arkansas in the latest polls?

As Rodney Dangerfield famously said, “I get no respect.” The same sentiment can be felt by Arkansas Softball, who got no respect in the latest polls following a series win over a top-15 team over the weekend. After winning two of three games over then-No. 12 Kentucky at home last weekend, Arkansas makes no jump in either of the four major polls, remaining at their same spot from a week ago. While there was no movement in the polls this week, the Razorbacks have a chance to boost their stock yet again this upcoming weekend on the road. Arkansas travels to Gainesville, Fla....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Sanders immediately fitting into Arkansas defense

Drew Sanders is a Razorback. Even before he was actually on the roster, the Alabama transfer had everything coach sam pittman and Co. wanted. Now he’s showing it. Sanders is in his first spring camp with Arkansas after transferring from the Crimson Tide over the winter. Nearly every time Arkansas has press availability after a practice, someone is praising the junior. Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson was glowing about Sanders after Saturday’s scrimmage. “What he brings on the defensive side of the ball is just great,” Jefferson said. “He’s always around the ball, fast in space, makes plays, a guy that will come down...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas reveals update to uniform for Tuesday’s game with Arkansas State

Arkansas Baseball will be adding this feature to their uniforms for their midweek tilt with in-state foe Arkansas State. On Tuesday, Arkansas Baseball will don gold caps to promote childhood cancer awarness. We have a special game with some special caps on-deck tonight as we host our 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game🎗️#ThisIsBaseball x @PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/06rXVhlBoL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 19, 2022 This will be just the second time that Arkansas Baseball has worn the gold caps. Last season, the Razorbacks sported the caps against Arkansas State in their first-ever meeting on the diamond. In the 8-4 win, Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam, while pitchers such as Jaxon Wiggins, Kole Ramage, and Connor Noland all saw time on the mound. Tuesday’s game with the Red Wolves is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Kole Ramage will get the start for Arkansas, facing off with Carter Holt of Arkansas State. List Arkansas vs. Arkansas State: Game preview, how to listen and stream Tuesday's game
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy