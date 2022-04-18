P.J. LOCKE's football camp returns

Former Texas safety P.J. Locke organized a workout with fellow NFL players for local Southeast Texas high school athletes at the Beaumont Youth Soccer Fields on Friday afternoon. Photo made on June 12, 2020. Fran Ruchalski/The Enterprise (Fran Ruchalski/The Enterprise)

This summer, P.J. Locke is bringing his youth football camp back to Beaumont.

The Team LockeDown Camp will be at Beaumont ISD Stadium on June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Since joining the NFL, Locke has made a habit of giving back to his hometown. In 2019, Locke hosted a workout with former Lamar University defensive back Rodney Randle Jr., in front of West Brook High School. Word spread through social media and around 15 kids showed up to get a training session in with the NFL rookies.

A year later, Locke made good on his promise to do it again. In 2020, more than 50 kids showed up to the Cris Quinn Memorial soccer complex. This time, Locke was joined by other college and professional football players to run multiple groups and drills.

The Denver Broncos defensive back, who returned for his third year with the team after signing his exclusive rights free agent tender earlier this month, has partnered with the BamFam Foundation for this year's camp.

Sign up for the camp at BamFam.org