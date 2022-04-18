ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Senator behind viral abortion speech vows bigger fight

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9ket_0fCdIExP00

Kentucky state Sen. Karen Berg went viral last month for an impassioned speech in the Senate chambers against the state's new law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, calling the legislation a "medical sham."

Now that the bill is the law of the land, the Democratic senator told ABC News Live on April 15 that she will continue to raise her voice as the controversial legislation faces lawsuits.

"I don't really understand how your morals could possibly think that is the appropriate thing to do," she told ABC News, regarding the new abortion law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sXec_0fCdIExP00
Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via USA Today Network, FILE - PHOTO: In this March 10, 2022, file photo, Sen. Karen Berg, left, was upset she was the only woman on the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol listening to testimony on a bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks, in Louisville, Ky.

The state bill went into effect on April 13 after the GOP-led legislature overturned Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto. Under the new rules, any physician who performs an abortion after 15 weeks would lose their license for at least six months.

MORE: Kentucky legislature overrides governor's veto of 15-week abortion ban

The bill allows for exceptions if there is a medical emergency in which continuing the pregnancy would result in "serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function" or "death of the pregnant woman." There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The bill's proponents have argued that abortion is morally wrong, including Kentucky's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who said the bill was meant "to protect life and promote the health and safety of women."

During the March 10 vote, Berg scolded the legislators who signed onto the bill for ignoring the personal choices of a pregnant woman.

"What you are doing is...putting your knee, putting a gun to women's heads. You're killing them," she said.

Berg told ABC News that the speech wasn't prepared and came about from her frustrations on the number of state legislatures in the country that choose "to ignore what is safe for women, to ignore what women want, and sometimes need for their own safety, and instead insert their own moral values that have nothing to do with health care."

"That, honestly, is such an overreach of what government is supposed to be doing," Berg said.

She recalled that her father, a surgeon, taught her how dangerous backstreet abortions can be, and was baffled as to why lawmakers would reduce access to safe options.

"I have actually seen what it looks like inside of a woman who is dying from sepsis, from a botched illegal abortion," Berg said.

The bill also changed the regulations for prescription drugs used for medication abortions, which is a nonsurgical procedure typically used up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.

In order for a physician to provide the medication, they must have hospital admitting privileges in “geographical proximity” to where the abortions are being performed, give the patient an in-person examination 24 hours before the medication abortion and cannot mail the drugs.

MORE: Oklahoma passes bill that would make it a felony to perform abortions

Berg said all of the clinics that provide medication abortion have had to shut down because they cannot comply with the new regulations.

"We do not have the system," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3gEQ_0fCdIExP00
ABC News - PHOTO: Sen. Karen Berg, (D) Louisville, spoke with Diane Macedo on ABC News Live about going viral for her impassioned speech against the state's 15-week abortion ban.

Two federal lawsuits were filed April 14 by abortion advocates, including Planned Parenthood, arguing that it is "impossible to comply" with the new regulations and the new law resulted in “unconstitutional ban on abortion in Kentucky." Cameron said in a statement he would defend the law, reiterating that the "General Assembly passed HB 3 to protect life and promote the health and safety of women."

Berg said she is unsure how the lawsuit will play out, especially since the Supreme Court is slated to make a decision on a case that challenges a similar 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi .

"How is this going to play out? Well, a lot of it's going to depend on the Supreme Court decision. There is a lot, a lot riding on that decision," she said.

ABC News' Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

Comments / 26

United We Stand
3d ago

The Republicans & their allies are continuing to attack our voting & civil rights, as part of an effort to end multiracial American Democracy. They are specifically attacking women's rights, ethnic & racial minorities & LGBTQ. It's OK for them to attack our capital and now it's OK for them to attack our Constitutional rights?

Reply(10)
15
GreeneThumb
3d ago

This article is again putting words in a politicians mouth without proof. By all means keep the people divided...

Reply(2)
4
CptnCavm
3d ago

No it isn't morally wrong, however how can you say that and then be in favor of the death penalty? Are you confused? Because it looks like you are.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Karen Berg
Person
Diane Macedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Legislature#Lawsuits#Democratic#Abc News Live#Courier Journal#Usa Today Network#Gop
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

After series of gaffes Marjorie Taylor Greene is ridiculed for calling Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘ignorant’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing blowback on Twitter that could soon translate to real-life consequences after a stunning attack aimed at Ketanji Brown Jackson and those supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court.The far-right Georgia congresswoman used the deluge of accusations raised by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Ms Jackson was too lenient in the sentencing of those convicted of having child sexual abuse images to go a step further and directly condemn Ms Jackson’s supporters as “pro-pedophile”, specifically naming three GOP senators who have announced their intentions to vote for Ms Jackson.During her comments,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ABC News

ABC News

616K+
Followers
149K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy