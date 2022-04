CLEVELAND — It's 6 a.m. and already Gabe Wasylko is out the door scouting a location at Edgewater Park in Cleveland. "It's so important to have that moment that you can just be with yourself and enjoy the world, think and reflect on life," Wasylko said as he pulled his camera from his car. "Photography is that moment where I can just process things, think back, relax and meditate a little bit and be with this beautiful city. There's no better way to do it."

