Pet of the Week: Oh Mighty Isis!

Athena is a 5-month-old fun, happy hound mix with a gorgeous red coat. She loves to snuggle up right onto your lap so she hopes you have room on the couch for her. As much as she loves snuggle sessions, she also loves to run around in the yard with her foster siblings, so she really would love it if you had a comfy couch and a nice fenced yard. Other things she really loves and hopes you will have waiting for her are squeaky toys. She gets along great with other doggies but hasn’t met a cat yet. She is a little shy with strangers but warms up very quickly. She is crate trained and does really well on a schedule. She is working on leash walking. If she sounds like the perfect pup for you, then apply for her today. Visit homeatlastdogrescue.com to find out more.

