Pet of the Week: Oh Mighty Isis!

Living on a farm in Brazil, I've gained local in-depth knowledge of food, plants, and traditions, which I share through my articles. Generally, when you think of security for your home or your own personal safety, it's easy to think that dogs are the only animals to be considered. There are many types of dogs that are suitable to deter attackers and protect you, your family, and your property. The German Shepherd (pictured), Rottweiler, Doberman, Mastiff, and the Pit Bull are all a threatening presence for would-be intruders or attackers. These are just some of the breeds that people have as security or for patrolling around their grounds.
Comments / 0