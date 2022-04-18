ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park

By Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCreativity hits the park in charming Downtown Alpharetta. This outdoor artists market features handcrafted work...

www.atlantamagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpharetta, GA
Entertainment
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
Click2Houston.com

Bayou City Art Festival returns to Memorial Park Friday

The Bayou City Art Festival, now in its 50th year, will return to Memorial Park this weekend. The annual spring festival attracts over 300 artists from 19 disciplines and boasts live music, food trucks, live entertainment and art installations. This year the event will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 25 through March 27.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Alpharetta Art#Ga 30009 United States
Robb Report

This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
REAL ESTATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Forest Park Art Hill Film Series Returns This Year

This summer just got better: The Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive) has announced its Art Hill Film Series will return this July. A tradition with over ten years under its belt, this year’s installment will take on a sports theme in celebration of an upcoming summer exhibition, Catching the Moment. Assembled by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted L. Simmons and his wife – publisher and fine art printer Maryanne Ellison Simmons – Catching the Moment has over 800 works of contemporary art.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Wheels for Young Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
DESIGN
cbs19news

Discover Black Cville launching at IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Discover Black Cville officially launches Saturday at the IX Art Park. It is a community led effort that help tell Black stories in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area. In the morning, there will be an artisan fair and you can expect music during the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More locally-owned restaurants are popping out throughout the city, shaping the growing dining scene of the city. Augusta’s dining experience can cater for any appetite making it a foodie destination in Georgia. Find out the top five most popular restaurants that you can visit for American dishes.
AUGUSTA, GA
Apartment Therapy

2 Design Experts Show You the Tiles of Their Dreams

A single piece of tile is the start to a work of art. Every addition shows more of the stone’s beauty, offering to be admired, and together they form a mosaic that tells the story of your style. Just pick a project size that works for you — a small backsplash or vanity wall accent, or wall-to-wall flooring — then go as bold or as modest as you want. Either way, using tile is a powerful way to make your space feel even more like yours.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy