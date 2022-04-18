San Diego Comic Fest returns in person

Marvel's Eisner-winning Black Widow series is officially coming to an end. The news was revealed through a letter from editor Sarah Brunstad at the tail end of Black Widow #15, which was released on Wednesday, and was subsequently confirmed on the Substack newsletter for writer Kelly Thompson. The Black Widow series, which was written by Kelly Thompson with art from Elena Casagrande, colors from Jordie Bellaire, and lettering from Cory Petit, first launched in 2020 and quickly became a fan-favorite, particularly in the hype up to the release of Marvel's Black Widow movie. The series subsequently won the Best New Series award at the 2021 Eisners.
