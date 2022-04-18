'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser drops, highlights the God of Thunder's return

For the past year or so, there’s been an influx of Hollywood celebrities into Australia. Some actors were only in the country for work purposes, while others, like Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron, have made the land down under their home. The epicenter of this celebrity explosion has been the peaceful town of Byron Bay. With so many celebrities flocking to the country, there’s been a backlash from local Australians saying they don’t want ‘em there. Now, it appears Australia’s neighbor New Zealand is watching the uproar closely. Native New Zealander and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi took a moment to joke about Americans wanting to move to his home country.

