ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘How can it cost £20k a week to look after one child?’: a care home manager explains

By Helen Pidd
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpgiC_0fCdFDXX00
A child playing Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Council bosses in England are sometimes having to pay seven-figure sums annually in order to house a child with complex needs. Many local authorities currently have at least one child whose care costs £10,000 a week or more, with providers increasing their prices further in recent weeks and blaming the cost of living crisis. Here, a care home manager* explains how care can cost £1m a year:

“When we meet with local authorities, they ask us to give a breakdown of costs. When they realise how we have to cost our services, they start to understand. The high costs are almost always for placements that are made in an emergency after a child has gone through 10+ other placements which have been bought on the cheap and haven’t been able to meet their needs. The biggest scandal is that local authorities always try and use the cheapest placement first. When children’s needs aren’t met, that’s what ends up costing the taxpayer a fortune.

“How can it cost £22,000 [a week] to look after one child? Let me explain. Imagine you own an empty three-bedded children’s home. It has a manager on £50k and three staff on £27k. The company also has a responsible individual (legal requirement), administrator, HR, finance, QA [quality assurance], referrals. Salaries attributed to the home are around £100k (est £2,000 a week).

“Now imagine that you are asked to accommodate a 13-year-old child. They must have three staff with them at all times. This means you have to employ six extra staff. There can be no other children in the home. The child needs to move in three days. The authority are desperate. You want to help. But the only way you can do so is by using agency staff (you don’t have six spare staff standing by). Two agency staff for a 24-hour shift at £40 an hour is going to cost £1,920 a day (that’s £13,500 a week). You’ll charge the LA [local authority] at cost and make no profit on this. There’s also property costs, vehicle, insurance, training, maintenance, equipment, adaptations, resources, food & activities for child and staff. There’s regulation, monitoring. You also have to factor in risks of unknown costs. For all that you add another £2,000 a week.

“Now let’s say that the council say they only want the child to stay for 28 days (this is pretty common). You don’t take the risk of recruiting staff with no guarantee of the arrangement continuing. This means you have to factor in the continued use of agency. On top of all this you have to operate your business with an estimation that for some parts of the year the home will be empty (there is never any guarantee of business) so you have to include a payment for vacancies. And while dealing with all this you are acutely aware that you are responsible for a high risk service. If anything goes wrong, despite your best efforts, your entire business could be closed down in a heartbeat. You will need to pay off debts and manage the risks and future.

“There will be a very small number of providers who may take the mickey but hardly any, as most of us are in this for the long haul and know the value of positive relationships with local authorities.”

* This contributor remains anonymous at their request.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Uk
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
U.K.
MarketWatch

‘We’ve been left out in the cold’: My mother named my sister beneficiary of her estate, but wrote a letter wishing to divide it among her 3 children. What now?

My mother passed away recently. She had bank and investment accounts and a good deal of land that had one of my siblings as a joint owner (not just an authorized signer). In the last decade of her life, mom had given this same sibling her financial power of attorney, and their spouse medical power of attorney. The land had a “transfer on death” completed five years ago that lists an order of succession — my sibling, their spouse, then me. Mom had no debts.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Mother with 'deranged' cleaning standards who wants to swap her large three-bed council house for a smaller one that's easier to keep tidy is horrified by a home where the TOILET is used as a pantry

A new programme which sees council house tenants swap homes saw a mess-conscious mum left horrified by a house with a toilet in the pantry. Council House Swap, which airs this evening on Channel 5, follows Michael and Lucy, from Leicestershire, as they try and trade their large three-bedroom house with another family.
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
The Guardian

The Guardian

243K+
Followers
65K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy