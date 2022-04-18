Former Ohio police chief, Indiana gun dealers plead guilty in conspiracy to illegally sell machine guns

INDIANA MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY TO THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS AT PORTLAND POLICE: A 25-year-old Indiana man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails toward Portland police in the fall of 2020 is slated to plead guilty to charges in state and federal court next week, court records show. Malik Muhammad faces 28 counts in Multnomah County, including attempted aggravated murder and unlawful manufacture and possession of a destructive device, as well as six counts in federal court of civil disorder, using an explosive to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. He is accused of handing out baseball bats—purchased at the McMinnville Goodwill—to protesters during multiple demonstrations. In a November 2021 court filing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, his attorney wrote: “Mr. Muhammad is a valued member of his community and an involved father. He is a military veteran with an honorable discharge in 2018.” Federal prosecutors allege that a search of Muhammad’s “travel trailer” in October 2020 yielded multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. When detectives contacted the rifle’s owner, who lives in Indianapolis, he allegedly told them that Muhammad was “a communist revolutionary who was attempting to gather people with firearms to engage in acts of violence.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 28 DAYS AGO