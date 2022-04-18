ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addyston, OH

Former Ohio police chief, Indiana gun dealers plead guilty in conspiracy to illegally sell machine guns

By Matt Adams
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – A former Ohio police chief and two Indiana gun dealers pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to illegally sell machine guns. According to the Department of Justice, Dorian LaCourse helped two Indiana firearms dealers acquire and sell about 200 fully automatic machine guns by using false documents. LaCourse, the former...

Comments / 7

Cora Ida Dora
1d ago

Lock em up for about 30 years. And why do the police need MGs ?There is never a good reason for full automatic weapons in crowded cities-ever.

4
James Devore
1d ago

lol..they put them on the streets then arrest you for them. job security. good job guys I have so much faith in the American justice system and cops

3
john
1d ago

fully automatic weapons being illegal is one of the silliest laws I've ever seen....even when you could buy a Thompson from your local hardware store nobody used them to commit a crime ...well except the mafia but then they never bothered buying them legally anyway ..read the constitution "shall not infringe" pretty dang straight forward

3
