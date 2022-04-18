Insider Weekends: Mark Peek Purchases $1 Million Worth Of SentinelOne, A Cybersecurity Company + Notable Insider Buys

The huge drop we saw in most markets earlier this week triggered a large number of insider purchases and it was interesting to watch both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq close in positive territory for the week. Growth stocks staged a big comeback and beaten down Chinese technology stocks saw their biggest one-day gains after the government seemed to soften its stance towards overseas listings and indicated its efforts to “rectify” technology companies would end soon.

STOCKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO