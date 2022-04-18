Guinness World Records: World's Oldest Living Dog Lives In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

A Palm Beach County Chihuahua has been deemed the world's oldest living dog.

His name is "TobyKeith" and Guinness World Records said last month the Chihuahua is the oldest dog in the world at the age of 21 years and 66 days.

Greenacres resident Gisela Shore was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League when she adopted him as a puppy.

The dog was born on January 9, 2001.

In a video on the Guiness Instagram page, Shore says "TobyKeith" appears healthy, but tired.

The typical life expectancy of an average Chihuahua is anywhere from 12 to 18 years.

No word on whether Shore plans on trying to teach this old dog any new tricks.