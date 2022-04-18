ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Guinness World Records: World's Oldest Living Dog Lives In Florida

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fencz_0fCd92A000
Photo: Getty Images

A Palm Beach County Chihuahua has been deemed the world's oldest living dog.

His name is "TobyKeith" and Guinness World Records said last month the Chihuahua is the oldest dog in the world at the age of 21 years and 66 days.

Greenacres resident Gisela Shore was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League when she adopted him as a puppy.

The dog was born on January 9, 2001.

In a video on the Guiness Instagram page, Shore says "TobyKeith" appears healthy, but tired.

The typical life expectancy of an average Chihuahua is anywhere from 12 to 18 years.

No word on whether Shore plans on trying to teach this old dog any new tricks.

Comments / 30

Related
UPI News

Michigan man's tongue circumference earns Guinness World Record

April 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man was awarded a Guinness World Record when the circumference of his tongue was officially measured at 4.8 inches. Dante Barnes of Battle Creek said he first realized his tongue might be unusual when he watched a video online of someone measuring their own tongue and decided to give it a try.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

21-year-old chihuahua confirmed as the world's oldest dog

April 15 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith was dubbed the world's oldest dog living at the age of 21 years and 66 days. Gisela Shore of Greenacres said she adopted TobyKeith from a shelter when he was only a few months old. "I...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Keith
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#World Record#This Old Dog#Big Dog Daddy#Chihuahua#Guiness Instagram#Gwr#Tobykeith#Https T Co Mlx73bh9hf
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
InspireMore

Thrift Shopper Thinks She’s Found A Rare Fur Hat… Until It Starts Moving.

Thrift shoppers, take note! When you see something furry in a New York City thrift store, think twice before snatching it up!. TikToker @thethriftymama was browsing a shop in Manhattan when she saw orange fur perched on the top of a clothing rack. Thinking it was a vintage 1950s-era fur hat, she eagerly reached up to snag the rare item, but there was one small problem. It wasn’t a hat at all. In fact, it was a living, breathing, purring orange cat!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy