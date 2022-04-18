ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mother drops children into officer’s arms during apartment inferno

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of three is alive today, thanks to the heroics of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

The IMPD released video of an apartment building fire from last week.

The video shows body camera footage captured from several officers as flames engulfed the building.

One in particular shows an officer waiting below a second floor window, encouraging a mother to drop her children from the window, as thick, black smoke billowed from the building.

The mother dropped her two young children, one by one, into the officer’s arms below.

When her kids made it out safely, it was her turn to jump. The officer coaxed her out of the window, and she landed safely as the fire raged on.

Fort Myers, FL
