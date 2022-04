When the North Platte Plainsmen take the field at Bill Wood Field this summer, fans can expect something out of head coach JM Kelly: they probably won’t see him much. Kelly prefers to stay in the dugout while his team is on the field. That includes pitching changes most of the time and when his players make errors in the field. The only time fans will really get to see the Plainsmen coach is when he’s manning the third base side while North Platte is batting or hanging around after the games.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO