NHL

Practice Day Notebook: Apr. 18, 2022

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA - The Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for 35 minutes on Monday, as they squeezed in a skate prior to flying to New York - the next stop on a four-game road trip. The skate was an opportunity to flush away two losses in the state of Florida, but the...

www.nhl.com

FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Lynch takes zamboni for spin on first day as Kraken investor

Seahawks running back stays tied to city, plans to be active in NHL team's community activism. Marshawn Lynch tended to some serious business on his first day as a minority investor in the Seattle Kraken. The former Seattle Seahawks running back made sure the rink was skate-ready and the zamboni...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (46-20-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (25-39-11) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (105) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm (39) Coyotes:. Points - Patrick Kane (88) Goals - Alex DeBrincat (39) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.5% (9th) / PK -...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE RESILIENT'

What was talked about following a shootout loss to the Preds. "It was a tight game. Those are kind of the fun ones to play in, right? Just kind of makes that (much) better - and makes US that much better. You want to play in those close games and that's what's playoff hockey is all about. It was a good game for us to gear up and get ready the next couple weeks here."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Prospects Production, Losing Streak Snapped & More

The Boston Bruins officially clinched their playoff berth Saturday after going through something they have not endured all season long. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, the Black and Gold become the last NHL team to reach endure a long losing streak, prospects are chipping in both in Boston and the minors, another Bruin reaches a milestone and more.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a loss to Detroit

After a dominant first period that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning outshoot the Detroit Red Wings 15-5, the Bolts took their foot off the gas pedal before giving up three straight goals in the second period in a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena. Coming into tonight's contest, Tampa Bay had defeated Detroit in all three previous matchups this season.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bossy and Trottier's Bond Extended Off the Ice

Bryan Trottier talks about his "life-long bond" and love for Mike Bossy. "We're not blood, but we are family." That's how Bryan Trottier described his relationship with Mike Bossy, reflecting on the close-knit bond between the Hall of Famers. There was obviously their on-ice connection, which saw both players rack...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Smith named NHL's Third Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB - Mike Smith has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week. The 40-year-old goaltender posted back-to-back shutouts over the Nashville Predators on Thursday and Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, making 30 and 39 saves, respectively. Smith became just the sixth netminder in NHL history to record...
NHL
NHL

Fleury aiming to play at least one more season in NHL

Wild goalie says 'body is still holding up' at age 37. Marc-Andre Fleury plans to play in the NHL next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury said Tuesday. "I decided that recently. I still enjoy playing. I still have fun, my body is still holding up, most of the time. But yes, another season and we'll see after."
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - Dustin Tokarski will start for the Sabres when they conclude a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres are looking to sweep their season series with the Flyers after earning a 4-3 win in Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres also won the first meeting in Buffalo, 6-3, on Jan. 22.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Rangers

NEW YORK = Stop number three on a four-game road trip brings the Winnipeg Jets into New York to take on the Rangers. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report and the JetsTV Road Report for up-to-date line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg...
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: WSH @ COL -- 8:13 of the Third Period

Washington challenges Atturi Lehkonen interfered with Ilya Samsonov prior to scoring in the 3rd period; the call stands after video review. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Artturi Lehkonen was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."
NHL
NHL

The Wrap: Late Push Not Enough as Hurricanes Slip Past Coyotes

The Coyotes weren't able to overcome an early deficit in their 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Monday night (April 18) at Gila River Arena. Second period goals from Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk brought the Yotes to within one, but Carolina held on to get the win.
NHL
MLive.com

High-powered Panthers overwhelm Red Wings to stretch win streak to 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2021-22 Power Rankings: Week 26

Welcome to the 26th edition of my weekly NHL Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers, where the league’s top half is evaluated. These rankings will focus on how teams have performed in the past week of play and will significantly factor in their overall strength and where they are at the time in the standings. With that said, here’s a look at the top 16 teams in the league at this moment.
NHL
FOX Sports

Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota's 2-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot had his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams. Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy’s goal in the third period.
NHL

