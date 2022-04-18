ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Investment in Black communities looks like this

By Nada Elmikashfi
isthmus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGroundbreakings are truly wonderful occasions. Although mostly ceremonious, there’s something so hopeful and energizing about a community coming together to celebrate that first shovel of dirt before a new building project comes to life. That’s how it felt when hundreds of people attended the Urban League of Greater...

isthmus.com

Black Enterprise

Corporation Invests $122 Million to Support Black Businesses

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has invested $122 million to support the growth of Black-owned banks and businesses. On Thursday, LISC announced the investment that was closed through LISC’s Black Economic Development Fund (BEDF). The massive funding came from major companies, including Netflix, Paypal, Square, HubSpot, Aflac, Costco, Dicks Sporting Goods, ThermoFisher Scientific, Wayfair, McKinsey & Co., and Dupont.
ZDNet

Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
AL.com

What the Black homeownership gap looks like across Alabama

When the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was signed into law, it prohibited home sale discrimination based on race—a huge step forward for Black Americans and other minorities. At that point in history, minority groups regularly faced clear, outright discrimination regarding the selling, rental, or financing of housing, and the law worked to level the housing market playing field for all people. But while the law’s passage barred housing discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, and sex, Black homeownership rates remain the lowest of all racial groups in the country. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, the rate of African American homeownership was 44.1% at the close of 2020, while the rate of white homeownership was 74.5%—proof of the significant gap.
Essence

Meet The Black Women Who Are Charting A Path In Social Entrepreneurship

Despite the already daunting challenges of being an entrepreneur, these Black women are making it their business to create the change they want to see. When you think of entrepreneurship, often the first thing that comes to its mind is meeting profit margins, prioritizing your bottom line…or in layman’s terms, making a lot of money.
Fortune

Invest in women to drive innovation in childcare

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The last two years of the pandemic have presented unprecedented childcare challenges for parents. From child care and school closures to online learning, parents have had to juggle a lot of new responsibilities alongside their day jobs.
hackernoon.com

8 Types of Investors for Your Small Business

There are different types of Investors that you can find and attract for your startups or organizations. Angel investors are wealthy individuals who are likely to invest money into ideas and startups. Equity crowdfunding is a type of investment funded by third parties to boost your business but in exchange for shares. Entrepreneurship incubators and accelerators are designed to help new businesses get off the ground of development. Incubators typically provide office space and resources such as mentorship opportunities and networking opportunities. The goal of business incubators is increasingly popular in recent years to help startups grow quickly.
