ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Wayne Brown urges Colchester to finish season on a high note

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMz8a_0fCd69nw00

Wayne Brown has challenged his Colchester players to finish the season on a high after they swept aside Bradford 3-0 to secure their League Two status for another season.

Colchester took a 16th-minute lead through Myles Kenlock, who fired in off the far post from Noah Chilvers’ pass.

Brendan Wiredu then doubled the U’s advantage in the 33rd minute when he nodded in at the far post, after Tommy Smith had headed Alan Judge’s free-kick into his path.

Bradford captain Paudie O’Connor was dismissed in the 66th minute after receiving a second booking in the space of 15 minutes for a foul on Chilvers.

And Colchester sealed victory in the 75th minute through Sears, who curled in from the edge of the area from Wiredu’s pass.

U’s interim boss Brown said: “To score three goals and create as many chances as we did was the most pleasing thing for me.

“We’ve been questioned this season on creating but not putting them away but we’ve done that today and we ticked boxes in lots of areas.

“It’s something you’re consistently working on and it doesn’t just happen.

“The main objective when we came in was to keep the club up.

“We set our stall out to do just that and we’ve done it with three games to spare, which is pleasing.

“We’re safe and that’s credit to the lads and the staff and how hard they’ve worked.

“But I really want to finish on a high now – there’s three games to go and nine points to play for.

“We want to catch some of the teams above us and it’s nice now trying to achieve those next achievements, looking up rather than looking down.”

It was a miserable afternoon for Bradford and their boss Mark Hughes, who had made six changes to his starting line-up.

Hughes said: “The frustration is always when you don’t see a performance like that coming beforehand and you can’t really anticipate how we played today.

“It was a surprising performance and a low ebb from start to finish.

“We just needed to find a spark from somewhere within the game; a little bit of creative play at the top end, a shot on goal to test the keeper, whatever – we just needed a little spark from something or someone.

“But really, we didn’t create anything like the amount of sparks that we needed and that was the frustration.

“It was just a game that ebbed away from us, unfortunately.

“It was a poor performance from us and we readily hold our hands up on that, myself included.

“We have an opportunity to rectify that, at the weekend which we will endeavour to do and show everybody that we’re better than we showed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wayne Brown full of praise for Colchester matchwinner Junior Tchamadeu

Wayne Brown praised teenager Junior Tchamadeu after he came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal Colchester a 1-0 victory over Tranmere. Tchamadeu slammed home from the edge of the area after Alan Judge had hooked Tom Eastman’s pass into his path in the fifth minute of time added on.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kenlock
Person
Noah Chilvers
Person
Paudie O'connor
Person
Mark Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Two#Wiredu#U
newschain

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith to leave club at end of year

Tony Smith will leave his role as Hull KR head coach at the end of the season. The 55-year-old Australian, who recently reached the milestone of 500 Super League games as a coach, is out of contract at the end of the campaign, having signed a three-year deal when he joined in 2019.
RUGBY
newschain

Nottingham Forest return to winning ways with big victory over 10-man West Brom

Nottingham Forest beat 10-man West Brom 4-0 at the City Ground to get their play-off push back on track – and put a dent in the top-six ambitions of Steve Bruce’s side. A Brennan Johnson penalty, a Ryan Yates header and a spectacular strike from Jack Colback put Steve Cooper’s side three goals up before the interval, and Sam Surridge added the fourth in the third minute of injury time in the second half to help secure a sixth straight home victory in the Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Leeds appoint Rohan Smith as new head coach

Leeds have announced the appointment of Rohan Smith as the club’s new head coach with immediate effect. The 40-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Headingley until the end of the 2025 Super League season. Smith, who joins the Rhinos from Australian side Norths Devils,...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sean Dyche sacking can ‘jolt’ Burnley into securing survival, says Mike Jackson

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson believes the shock sacking of Sean Dyche last week has made clear to the players the precarious position they find themselves in. The Clarets are no strangers to a relegation battle, but this season’s feels different, with a side who have won only four league games all term showing few signs they are about to dig themselves out of this hole.
SOCCER
newschain

Eydon team deliberating 2000 Guineas option

It is often said that the Qipco 2000 Guineas is the best trial for the Derby and that could be the case for Eydon, who has been left in the first Classic of the season. The son of Olden Times shot to prominence when following in his father’s footsteps and recording an impressive 22-1 win in the bet365 Feilden Stakes earlier this month.
ANIMALS
newschain

Football rumours: AC Milan want to sign Raheem Sterling if takeover successful

AC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro. The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Euro 2022 organisers defend use of Man City academy ground amid criticism

The Manchester City Academy Stadium will generate “a great atmosphere worthy of a Women’s European Championship”, tournament organisers have said. Iceland international Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir branded the use of the 4,700-capacity stadium for Euro 2022 as “disrespectful” to women’s football. The stadium, where Manchester...
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy