ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Citygarden lands on Travel Awaits’ list of special sculpture gardens in midwest

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOsQW_0fCd4fqF00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Citygarden Sculpture Park landed on Travel Awaits’ list of Special Sculpture Garden Experiences in the Midwest .

The Citygarden spans two blocks of Downtown St. Louis. Visitors follow the paved paths past 24 sculptures, six rain gardens, a children’s spray plaza, and a 180-foot pool with a six-foot waterfall. The park first opened in 2009.

Trending: Cardinals fan who caught home run ball has one request

Citygarden is one of seven parks on the list. Below is the full list.

  1. Porter Sculpture Park – Montrose, South Dakota
  2. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – Minneapolis, Minnesota
  3. Art Garden at Wichita Art Museum – Wichita, Kansas
  4. Enchanted Highway – Regent, North Dakota
  5. Pappajohn Sculpture Garden – Des Moines, Iowa
  6. Honoring-The-Clans Sculpture Garden and Cultural Plaza – Winnebago, Nebraska
  7. Citygarden – St. Louis, Missouri
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
TROY, MO
WISN

List: Traveling beer gardens return to Milwaukee parks

MILWAUKEE — TheTraveling Beer Gardens will be back in Milwaukee parks this summer!. Two fire trucks serving beer, brats, hot dogs and pretzels will start making their rounds on May 11 at Juneau Park and on May 25 at Froemming Park. The trucks will visit 10 parks before Labor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
North Dakota State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Montrose, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
FOX 2

Sensors were adjusted on ride where St. Louis teen fell to death

Sensors on a Florida amusement park ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death, according to an initial report released Monday by outside engineers.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gardens#Sculptures#Citygarden#Travel Awaits#St#Cardinals#Kansas Enchanted Highway#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Snake found in woman’s vehicle in Pacific, Mo.

PACIFIC, Mo. – A driver made a disturbing discovery inside their vehicle Saturday night. She stopped at the Pacific police station after feeling something around her feet while driving. When officers checked out the vehicle, they found a snake hiding in the engine compartment. The snake was several feet long. The snake was released back […]
PACIFIC, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
My Journal Courier

Community gardens give new life to abandoned land

Community gardens are becoming increasingly popular, with more than 29,000 garden plots in city parks in the 100 largest U.S. cities. (Luis Alvarez/Getty Images) From 100 feet in th­­e air, the parcel looks like the center of a donut. Surrounded by two churches, a fire station, a senior home, a town hall, a library and a high school is a rectangular green space the size of five city lots.
GARDENING
Polygon

Kirby and the Forgotten Land guide: Redgar Forbidden Lands mission list

Our Kirby and the Forgotten Land Redgar Forbidden Lands mission guide shows you the missions for each level, so you can see what you need to do before you jump in. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, each level has a set of missions to complete that reward Waddle Dees. While completing the level will score you a few Waddle Dees, the rest of the ’Dees are locked behind objectives that you can’t see until you either complete them or beat the level. As a reminder from our beginner’s guide, you should investigate every nook and cranny of every level, looking for hidden paths or secret areas that will lead you to secret Waddle Dees.
VIDEO GAMES
FOX 2

Mississippi River lands on ‘Endangered Rivers’ list

A environmental nonprofit has placed the Mississippi River on a list of America's Most Endangered Rivers and is calling for the federal government to fund restortation efforts for all of the waterways on the ranking in order to preserve the local ecosystems and, in doing so, protect the people and businesses that operate along the rivers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
FOX 2

Man shot early Monday in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man early Monday morning in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. along Chaparrall Creek Drive at North Lindbergh Boulevard. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. It’s unclear how badly he was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

New web page helps renters and landlords

ST. LOUIS – A single web portal opens Tuesday to help renters and landlords in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. The website has information on the St. Louis Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Renters can help pay past-due, currently due, and future rent, as well as utilities. Landlords can also get help. There are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy