Citygarden lands on Travel Awaits’ list of special sculpture gardens in midwest

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Citygarden Sculpture Park landed on Travel Awaits’ list of Special Sculpture Garden Experiences in the Midwest .

The Citygarden spans two blocks of Downtown St. Louis. Visitors follow the paved paths past 24 sculptures, six rain gardens, a children’s spray plaza, and a 180-foot pool with a six-foot waterfall. The park first opened in 2009.

Citygarden is one of seven parks on the list. Below is the full list.

Porter Sculpture Park – Montrose, South Dakota Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – Minneapolis, Minnesota Art Garden at Wichita Art Museum – Wichita, Kansas Enchanted Highway – Regent, North Dakota Pappajohn Sculpture Garden – Des Moines, Iowa Honoring-The-Clans Sculpture Garden and Cultural Plaza – Winnebago, Nebraska Citygarden – St. Louis, Missouri

