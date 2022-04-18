Citygarden lands on Travel Awaits’ list of special sculpture gardens in midwest
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Citygarden Sculpture Park landed on Travel Awaits’ list of Special Sculpture Garden Experiences in the Midwest .
The Citygarden spans two blocks of Downtown St. Louis. Visitors follow the paved paths past 24 sculptures, six rain gardens, a children's spray plaza, and a 180-foot pool with a six-foot waterfall. The park first opened in 2009.
Citygarden is one of seven parks on the list. Below is the full list.
- Porter Sculpture Park – Montrose, South Dakota
- Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Art Garden at Wichita Art Museum – Wichita, Kansas
- Enchanted Highway – Regent, North Dakota
- Pappajohn Sculpture Garden – Des Moines, Iowa
- Honoring-The-Clans Sculpture Garden and Cultural Plaza – Winnebago, Nebraska
- Citygarden – St. Louis, Missouri
