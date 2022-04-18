ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcottville, IN

Police: Indiana man accused of raping, beating woman he held captive

By Jeff Wiehe
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOH9S_0fCd4O2000

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – When detectives arrived at the hospital, they were led to a woman covered with injuries in various states of healing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDYRO_0fCd4O2000
Tofiga

She told them a man had held her captive for two weeks in a Wolcottville apartment before she escaped, and that he had battered her with his fists and a hammer and stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

He even bit her several times, she said.

Later, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department arrested 41-year-old Foua Joseph Tofiga, Jr. after the county’s critical response team executed a search warrant at the apartment.

Tofiga is in LaGrange County Jail facing charges of rape, criminal confinement, aggravated battery resulting in injury, strangulation and intimidation, according to the sheriff’s department.

Man arrested in connection with body found in Lawrence woods

Sheriff’s department detectives were called to the Sturgis Hospital in Michigan, about 20 miles away from Wolcottville, on Thursday. That’s where they first interviewed the woman.

She told them the man held her captive in an apartment in the 200 block of North Main Street in Wolcottville.

The Wolcottville Police, Topeka Police, Shipshewana Police and Westview Police departments all assisted in the investigation as well as Parkview LaGrange medics, according to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 13

Gary Campbell
1d ago

give me 15 min with this animal I would gladly save tax payers some money

Reply(5)
8
Guest - 53
1d ago

I hope he locked up for life and do him like he did to poor lady.

Reply
6
Related
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lagrange, IN
Wolcottville, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Wolcottville, IN
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for attempted rape inside Walmart

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up...
MIAMI, FL
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nexstar#The Sturgis Hospital#The Wolcottville Police#Shipshewana Police#Westview Police
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Courier

Houma man accused of raping several children

A Houma man was arrested Monday after police said he sexually assaulted several children. Alaric Wiseman, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said. Family members contacted the Sheriff's Office Thursday to report that Wiseman had inappropriately...
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy