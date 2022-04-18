Ashe-Nadrowski and Davis tout endorsements as May 10 approaches

One may ask, What do you look for in a Councilperson? I know what I would want. I would want someone who made the time to answer an email, answer a phone call and actually follow up with an answer, a solution or an alternative. I would want someone who you know genuinely, will make the right decisions for our city regardless of what maybe the Mayor may want because his constituents are for or against a certain development or law. You want someone who is accessible, even if it was a personal emergency because a lot of people, like some senior citizens are just alone.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO