Bayonne, NJ

Ashe-Nadrowski and Davis tout endorsements as May 10 approaches

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 1 day ago
The largest property services union in the country with 13,000 members in New Jersey, 32BJ SEIU, has announced its endorsement of City Council President and mayoral candidate Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski for mayor. The union also endorsed her entire council slate, including: Bayonne Board of Education Trustee Jodi Casais and Bayonne...

Hudson Reporter

Dirty Deed Done By Mayor Davis

One may ask, What do you look for in a Councilperson? I know what I would want. I would want someone who made the time to answer an email, answer a phone call and actually follow up with an answer, a solution or an alternative. I would want someone who you know genuinely, will make the right decisions for our city regardless of what maybe the Mayor may want because his constituents are for or against a certain development or law. You want someone who is accessible, even if it was a personal emergency because a lot of people, like some senior citizens are just alone.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Ashe-Nadrowski resolutions target MOTBY redevelopment deal

A proposed redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) has become a major point of contention between mayoral candidates in the May 10 municipal election. City Council President and mayoral candidate Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski is urging passage of two resolutions to nullify the redevelopment agreement with Bayonne Partners...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Ashe-Nadrowski draws top ballot spot; Alonso will not appear

Alonso sought to run in 2022, but did not submit enough valid signatures for his nominating petition to file. Bayonne City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski will be in the top position on the ballot in the upcoming May 10 municipal election. Incumbent Mayor James Davis drew the second spot and Dr. Mitchell Brown drew the third.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Another Shady Davis Deal

So the Mayor now has another shady deal up his sleeve for the taxpayers in Bayonne. First, it was the Marist High School deal. Now, it’s the deal at MOTBY, that was signed 5 years ago but never executed by the purchaser as no money was ever received by the city. That land is significantly more valuable now then 5 years ago, whether it’s $30 million or $60 million dollars more valuable now, makes a large difference. That’s money that can be used to stabilize the tax rate for the city’s property owners. It’s not land to be given away to developers at bargain basement prices, so the mayor can reward friends and campaign contributors.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Ribbon-Cutting for the Wellness Group of Bayonne

Elected officials joined healthcare professionals for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wellness Group of Bayonne. Located previously on Broadway, the Wellness Group is located now at 116-120 LeFante Way at South Cove Commons Mall. The group includes four chiropractors (Dr. Maris Stella Fraga, Dr. Michael Acanfora, Dr. Charles Gonzales, and Dr. Noah DeKoyer); two acupuncturists (Cathey Baier and Teresa Knott); one physical therapist (Dr. Fnu Kamakshi); and one medical doctor (Dr. Gary Sen). The elected officials at the event were Assemblyman Will Sampson, Mayor Jimmy Davis, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, and Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa. Dee Dee Bottino represented the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). Janet Coviello, Lisha Smerda and Renata Swierzbinksi represented the Chamber of Commerce. The Easter Bunny also took part in the ceremony. The ribbon was cut by Dr. Maris Stella Fraga.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Here are Hudson County’s congressional primary candidates

The petition filing deadline for the 2022 congressional elections in New Jersey has passed, and with it begins the official midterm election season for the Garden State. The three Hudson County-based seats in New Jersey, the 8th, 9th and 10th congressional districts, will see a number of candidates running for the House of Representatives. The districts themselves saw minimal changes during the redistricting process, remain heavily Democratic leaning, and are represented by Democrats.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Self-serving at The Chandelier

First and foremost, so little space to truly say what’s on my mind. Let me start by saying the seven women that were honored on Saturday, April 9 at The Chandelier are well-deserved of their honor and recognition as they have served our city and citizens throughout many years. My congratulations to them.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Steve Fulop is a Hypocrite

Mayor Steve Fulop hypocritically takes the Jersey City Board of Education to task for approving the close to one billion dollar school budget. The primary focus of the mayor’s disapproval was the $1,600 school tax increase for homeowners and the “bloated salaries of district leadership.”. It’s rather incongruous...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus extends outdoor dining until November

The Secaucus Town Council has unanimously approved a resolution extending the period in which local establishments can provide outdoor dining. The council previously adopted a resolution allowing food or beverage establishments in town to use the outdoor dining since June 15, 2020, through the use of “Temporary Outdoor Dining Special Event Permits”
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Council adopts regulations for cannabis stores

The Hoboken City Council reunited at City Hall on Wednesday for their first in-person meeting since the pandemic began. In front of a full house, the council voted to adopt new cannabis regulations, and stipulations as to how the local rent increase moratorium will end. New cannabis rules adopted. The...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, but keeps testing and vaccination sites

As Weehawken ends its weekly COVID-19 updates, few restrictions remain in place from the pandemic. According to Mayor Richard Turner, many things have returned to normal. “Since the positivity rate of the omicron variant has been drastically reduced, all township activities have returned to normal operations, and operating restrictions have been largely eliminated,” Turner said joint statement with the township council and Township Manager Gio Ahmad in the final COVID-19 update from the township on April 1, published in both English and Spanish.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

In the print edition of the April 7 Bayonne Community News, in a story about the new 9/11 memorial in front of City Hall, Bayonne resident and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey employee William Macko was incorrectly listed as Bayonne Police Officer and his last name was accidentally spelled with a “w” at the end. BCN regrets the error.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
