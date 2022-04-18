Governor Stitt To Announce 'Major' Economic Development Opportunity

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be making an announcement about a "major" economic development opportunity on Monday.

According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity will have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Governor Stitt has made economic development a key theme of his time in office mentioning Oklahoma's business attractiveness in his 2022 State of the State Address. The Governor has praised recent partnerships with electric vehicle company Canoo and German tech company Northern Data who announced, in March, that they will build a new headquarters in Oklahoma.