ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Governor Stitt To Announce 'Major' Economic Development Opportunity

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDzO0_0fCd3MNB00

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be making an announcement about a "major" economic development opportunity on Monday.

According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity will have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Governor Stitt has made economic development a key theme of his time in office mentioning Oklahoma's business attractiveness in his 2022 State of the State Address. The Governor has praised recent partnerships with electric vehicle company Canoo and German tech company Northern Data who announced, in March, that they will build a new headquarters in Oklahoma.

Comments / 2

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Calls For Legislation To Help Bring 'Fortune 500' Company To Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for lawmakers to work on a "mega-legislation" that creates a more beneficial economic incentive to make Oklahoma more business-friendly. On Monday, Stitt announced that a "huge Fortune 500 company with a global presence" is considering building a factory in Oklahoma but said he could not name the company at this time. According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity would have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grisham ranks 50th among governors for economic freedom

(The Center Square) – A new ranking finds that New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham is the worst governor in the country when it comes to economic freedom. Grisham is ranked 50th overall in the American Legislative Exchange Council's (ALEC) annual scorecard of governors, behind Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
WTHI

Governor Eric Holcomb's economic development trip to Slovakia and Israel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is traveling to Europe and the Middle East to work on important economic developments. Beginning this weekend, Gov. Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles, and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers are traveling to Slovakia and later Israel. The goal is to increase Indiana's international engagement and cultivate new business relationships in central Europe and the Middle East.
INDIANA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma bill aims to lock the clock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time change is a hot political topic these days. There is currently legislation in Washington that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but now, Oklahoma legislators are trying to pass their own laws to try to put the great standard versus daylight savings debate to bed for good.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#State Of Oklahoma#Oklahoma State Capitol#German#Northern Data
KRMG

Oklahoma food bank receives massive ham donation

TULSA, Okla. — Two grocery retailers donated hundreds of hams to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Company, under the Reasor’s banner, presented the donation at the Reasor’s on East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue in midtown Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Governor Kevin Stitt Tours Tornado Damage In Kingston

A tornado hit in Kingston on Monday night causing damage to everything from homes to churches. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was on the ground on Tuesday looking at the damage left behind. Governor Stitt said that the state is ready to help those who now have to rebuild and he...
KINGSTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Can You Relate: Latest COVID Update

Navigating the gray area as we come out of the pandemic and enter the endemic can be confusing. At this time, there is a slight uptick in BA.2 subvariant cases across the U.S. OU Health’s Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler joined News 9 to explain Oklahoma’s current situation with the virus.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy