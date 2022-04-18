ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Chanel Iman goes Instagram official with Davon Godchaux of New England Patriots... after splitting from husband Sterling Shepard of New York Giants

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

Chanel Iman has officially moved on from her estranged husband, football star Sterling Shepard.

The model, 31, posted a photo with her new man, New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux, at Coachella's Revolve Festival on Sunday.

The stunning model was seen in a black top and tiny shorts that ended high on her thigh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLpp5_0fCd2m5k00
New beau: Chanel Iman has officially moved on from her estranged husband Sterling Shepard by going Instagram official with Davon Godchaux

Her beau, 27, wore a black shirt and hat and black and gray striped shorts while he held Iman from behind.

The Atlanta native seemed to swoon as Godchaux planted a soft kiss on her cheek.

She captioned the photo, '❤️ @revolve #revolvefestival,' and Godchaux responded in the comments by saying, 'I love you ❤️ [finger crossed emoji, tongue emoji].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sdakq_0fCd2m5k00
Arms up: Iman stood in front of a carnival ride, hands high up in the air and a swing ride circled in the background
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1na8ql_0fCd2m5k00
Grazing her legs: Iman decided to change up her look in the last snap in a low-cut white minidress that just barely touched the top of her thighs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSax_0fCd2m5k00
What a clip! She also posted a fun clip to her Instagram story of what seemed to be a computer generated video

While Chanel didn't post anymore photos with Godchaux, she did take to Instagram several other times to share snaps of her weekend with her more than 2.8 million followers.

In one snap, she with hands high up in the air and a swing carnival ride, one where people are spun while sitting on a suspended chair, worked hard in the background.

Iman decided to change up her look in the last snap in a low-cut white minidress that just barely touched the top of her thighs.

She also posted a fun clip to her Instagram story of what seemed to be a computer generated video.

The video started by showing the event's landscape before zooming in tightly on Iman's body where she showed off her back and booty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOMJu_0fCd2m5k00
It's over: While she seemed to enjoy herself at the festival, more difficult days are surely ahead with her and Shepard getting ready for divorce proceedings (pictured 2019)

The dress had silver mesh netting over her chest, and she walked in rhinestone-studded cowboy boots ending just below her knees.

While she seemed to enjoy herself at the festival, more difficult days are surely ahead with her and Shepard getting ready for divorce proceedings.

The couple married in 2018, and they share two children together: 3-year-old Cali and 2-year-old Cassie.

An insider told Us Weekly that the two split last summer, and they 'are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWJh8_0fCd2m5k00
Always a family: The couple married in 2018, and they share two children together: three-year-old Cali and two-year-old Cassie

