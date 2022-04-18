ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

By Alex Sosnowski,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 1 day ago

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.

April has been a busy month not only in terms of severe thunderstorms but wintry conditions as well. The clash of winter and spring will continue again one week after a historic blizzard buried the northern Plains in feet of snow while a multiday severe weather threat roiled in the central and southern United States.

On Tuesday, April 12, the same storm that delivered blizzard conditions to portions of North Dakota also triggered a swath of severe weather from Kansas to Wisconsin. About a dozen tornadoes were reported along with nearly 200 incidents of large hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5Nbw_0fCd1qU300

This past weekend, another storm hit the northern Plains with several inches to a foot of snow and produced stiff winds that caused extensive blowing and drifting over a large part of North Dakota, northeastern Montana and northern Minnesota.

This incoming late-week storm for the Central states was located over the northern Pacific near Alaska's Aleutian Islands as of Monday and is expected to roll into the Northwest later Wednesday, according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The storm will re-organize over the Plains after crossing the interior West as warm air surges northward over much of the middle and eastern part of the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6eIJ_0fCd1qU300

The atmospheric setup on Friday and Saturday could spark severe storms from parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin to areas farther south including Kansas, Oklahoma and central and western Texas. All facets of severe weather will be possible with the storms including high winds and large hail to localized flash flooding and tornadoes.

However, the setup that produced last week's major storm versus this week's is a bit different in that there is no evidence of a strong disturbance in the jet stream over the southern Plains.

"Storms over the southern Plains could be very isolated in nature as they erupt along a push of dry air from the deserts," AccuWeather Lead Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

That southern disturbance from last Tuesday sparked a great deal of severe weather from Texas to Louisiana and Arkansas. Those violent storms resulted in multiple injuries, at least one fatality and significant damage. With no strong southern disturbance competing for moisture this week, the door could be opened for severe thunderstorms to erupt farther to the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiPWK_0fCd1qU300

A greater concentration of severe weather is more likely over parts of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest from Friday to Saturday, where developing thunderstorms are more likely to encounter surging moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The severe weather risk will tend to shift from southwest to northeast across the Central states as the storm system strengthens near the Canada border and forces a strong cold front to spiral eastward.

Once the storm system moves onshore over the Northwest at midweek, where more meteorological data is available, a very good picture of the scope, area and timing of severe weather should become available, Rayno explained. At this early stage, it appears that portions of Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin could again be in the crosshairs of severe weather from late Friday to Saturday. The greatest chance of a couple of tornadoes during late Friday and Friday evening may extend from parts of South Dakota to Iowa.

On the anticipated storm's cold side, heavy snow and strong winds are forecast for the end of the week as well. The exact track and strength of the storm will determine where the swath of heaviest snow and potential blizzard conditions unfold.

While winter savvy folks over the northern Plains can deal with the worst Mother Nature has in store, Old Man Winter has dished out more than 10 times the normal amount of snow for the first 17 days of April in the central and western part of North Dakota. Minot, North Dakota, has received nearly 42 inches of snow so far this month compared to a normal of 3.2 inches through Sunday, or 13 times that of average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQi4S_0fCd1qU300

Initially, AccuWeather meteorologists expect the combination of snow and strong winds to extend over parts of central Manitoba, southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta, Canada, this weekend. There is the potential for 1-2 feet (15-30 cm) of snow to fall in parts of this area, including the city of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Western portions of North Dakota, eastern Montana and perhaps as far to the south as northern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota could also be hit with significant snow and wind from the storm from Friday to Saturday. A foot or more of snow could pile up in areas where all or mostly snow falls instead of rain or a rain and snow mix.

Motorists with travel plans through these areas should be prepared for major delays and road closures. Interstate 94 could be affected, as well as U.S. Routes 2, 12 and 85, and Canada Highways 1 and 16, forecasters say.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Rain And Snow#Alberta#Deja Vu#Extreme Weather
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy