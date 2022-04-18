ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salehe Bembury And New Balance Close Out The 574 YURT “Universal Communication” Pack

By Michael Le
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuickly becoming one of sneaker culture’s most exciting collaborators, Salehe Bembury has laid claim to the best releases of the past few years, from his 2002R to his Pollex Clog. And now, for 2022, the designer is reuniting with New Balance for three new colorways of the 574...

