Community invited to weigh in at virtual Washoe County schools budget meeting

Most K-12 students are back in class, and verdicts about how the past two years of disruption impacted their education have been rolling in: negatively, across the board. In Maryland, just 15 percent of public school students passed the math portion of their annual assessments last year, and 35 percent passed in English. In Georgia, where students had the option to opt out of assessments, 40 percent of eighth graders didn't even take the test. The online program Zearn Math, used by some 6 million elementary students, found those from low-income ZIP codes regressed in math by more than 11 percent. Several studies, like one conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), found that previously lower-achieving students fell furthest behind, and even where students made progress, they made less of it than under pre-pandemic "normal" circumstances. One of the most urgent tasks facing K-12 schools today is to get students caught up, and the Ector County Independent School District in Odessa, Texas, is finding success with a virtual tutoring program.

ECTOR COUNTY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO