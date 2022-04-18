Canby open council seat deadline nears

Locals have until April 20 to submit an application to potentially fill the empty seat on the Canby City Council

There's still time to throw your hat in the ring for the open Canby City Council seat. But not much.

The City of Canby is accepting applications to fill the remaining term of a vacant position on the Canby City Council, but the deadline is Wednesday, April 20, at 4 p.m.

Qualified applicants must have been a resident of the city for the 12 months immediately preceding the appointment. Additionally, applicants are required to be a current, registered Oregon voter.

The completed applications will be forwarded to the mayor and councilors on Friday, April 22. Candidates will be interviewed at a special city council meeting on Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. The person selected will be sworn in at the May 4 Canby City Council meeting and appointed to serve until Dec. 31, 2022.

For those interested in applying, applications are available online or can be picked up at City of Canby administration office, 222 NE 2nd Ave., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To apply online for the open council seat, visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/canbyoregon/jobs/3505301/city-councilor?pagetype=promotionalJobs

For more information, contact Maya Benham, deputy city recorder, at 503-266-0720.