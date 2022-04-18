Angela Bassett among ODU commencement speakers

Click here to read the full article. We’re suckers for a crossover, especially when it involves Angela Bassett, so imagine our delight to get both of those things during Monday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Following the 9-1-1 spring premiere (more on that here), Bassett’s Athena Grant dialed in from California to assist the unlikely duo of Carlos and Grace. The cop and dispatcher teamed up after a prankster placed a fake 9-1-1 call that ended with Carlos tasing someone who then fell on his own knife and died. Though neither Carlos nor Grace were found responsible for the man’s death, they...

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO