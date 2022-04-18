Montgomery Village: Car Driven Into Post Office

A group of YouTube volunteer divers who have helped crack cold cases around the country say they have likely found the body of a Pennsylvania man who went missing in December 2003. Police confirmed that divers recovered human remains along with a license plate that matched a missing person entry from nearly two decades ago.
A repeat offender from Baltimore has been arrested for killing another Baltimore man who was said to have an "extraordinary life." Donzo Monk Jr., 26, was charged with the first-degree murder of Bryant Timmons, also 26, on Thursday, April 7, Baltimore Police said. Timmons died three days after being shot...
Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
Gruesome new details are coming to light in connection with a New York woman who was found stuffed in a duffel bag on a walking path in Queens as police sources reveal the woman was stabbed 58 times and have identified a person of interest in the case. The body...
This wasn't the way Rema Gibson's loved ones would have expected her to go: Shot and killed by someone else who was supposed to love her just as much. The 45-year-old Maryland mom was killed Tuesday, April 12 by her boyfriend Marc Evans, 50, of Waldorf, in an apparent act of domestic violence, authorities said.
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass. Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.
A missing man from Sliver Spring was found dead more than a week after he was reported missing, authorities said. Osman Hussam Osman, 22, was found dead in Laurel on Monday, March 21, Montgomery County Police said. The Laurel Police Department is now investigating his death and do not believed...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
A Virginia police chief said a spilled drink launched an argument that ended in a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.
A Hudson Valley woman who was hit in the head by a passing train while standing on a platform has died from her injuries. Putnam County resident, Hope Mantovi, age 23, of Mahopac was struck around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19, in Woodlawn in the Bronx, said Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials.
A Pennsylvania woman on parole for killing a firefighter was arrested on the run in Maryland, according to the US Marshals. Khanyae Kendall, 23, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to killing Denny Devoe while he was on-duty in 2017, according to US Marshal Martin J. Pane and court records. Kendall was...
A two-month-long investigation identified a residence in Seaside Heights being utilized by Jimmey Bryant, Jr., and Ceeyanna Pringle, to store and distribute drugs, authorities said.On Friday, March 18, detectives from the Ocean County Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Seaside…
A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update***
Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
A man from Waldorf has been arrested in connection with fatally shooting his girlfriend in their Fort Washington apartment building, authorities said. Marc Evans, 50, is being held without bail after being charged with shooting and killing his 45-year-old girfriend, Rema Gibson, of Fort Washington, Prince George's County Police said.
A 33-year-old woman from Baltimore County was found dead inside her home after police conducted a wellness check, authorities said. Officers found Bradyna Henson dead inside her home, located at 21221 Windjammer Court in Essex, around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Baltimore County Police said. Police said Henson showed signs of apparent trauma.
A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
A 39-year-old fatally shot an Adams County man outside his home during an argument last week, then threw the gun into the lake at Codorus State Park, court documents said. Hanover resident Nicholas Nazario at first lied about his involvement in the Thursday evening shooting, then told police he killed 42-year-old Michael Deyton out of self defense, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Prince George's County Police are canvassing a local neighborhood and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding a recent homicide, the department said. Keith Aaron Wade, 19, of Suitland, was found shot to death in the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Prince George's police said.
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
