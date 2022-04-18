ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD investigating alleged pellet gun shooting on east side

By Logan Rude
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a mother and son reported being shot at with a pellet gun during a Sunday evening walk on the city’s east side.

According to an incident report, the pair was walking on East Washington Avenue near Schmedeman Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when someone inside an older blue vehicle started firing at them through a back window.

Both the mother and her son said they were hit by pellets but didn’t feel any pain, according to an incident report . Police who responded said they weren’t able to find any pellets in the area.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing and that video from nearby businesses will be reviewed this week.

