Man with baseball bat arrested after fight outside east side clinic, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a man who was armed with a baseball bat during a fight outside a clinic on E. Washington Ave on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the clinic just before 8 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of two men fighting outside. One of the two men was reportedly armed with a baseball bat.

Staff were able to separate the men until the officers got to the scene. One of the men involved in the altercation suffered a head injury and was evaluated by the Madison Fire Department. Authorities believe the two men knew each other.

﻿

A 35-year-old man from Monona was arrested and faces a possible charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

News 3 Now is not naming him at this time as part of a policy not to identify people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.