Madison, WI

Man with baseball bat arrested after fight outside east side clinic, police say

By Jaymes Langrehr
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a man who was armed with a baseball bat during a fight outside a clinic on E. Washington Ave on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the clinic just before 8 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of two men fighting outside. One of the two men was reportedly armed with a baseball bat.

Staff were able to separate the men until the officers got to the scene. One of the men involved in the altercation suffered a head injury and was evaluated by the Madison Fire Department. Authorities believe the two men knew each other.

A 35-year-old man from Monona was arrested and faces a possible charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

News 3 Now is not naming him at this time as part of a policy not to identify people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged.

