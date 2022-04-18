ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Despite tactical failures, Vallejo police clear officers in 2019 shooting

By Authors
vallejosun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEJO – A Vallejo police officer acted within policy when he shot and wounded a man with a knife who was suffering a mental health crisis in 2019, despite a litany of tactical failures in the pursuit and other issues identified by the internal investigation, newly released records...

www.vallejosun.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police identify Friday's shooting victim

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on Friday night, the city's eighth homicide of the year. La Prell Briggs, 49, was shot in the 300 block of Pepper Drive. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. on March 18.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo: police investigate early morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say. The victim at the time of the report, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. Police also […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police association calls statement by chief ‘misleading’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Officers’ Association on Friday criticized a press release that the Vallejo Police Department issued Monday. That release said use of force incidents by VPD dropped 33 percent between 2020 and 2021. The VPOA said it was “stunned” by Williams’ statement, calling it “misleading.” The VPOA said it believes […]
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vallejo Police#Police Training#Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Concord police say juvenile shot and killed man on bike

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police arrested a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a man on a bicycle. The shooting happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Meadow lane and Johnson Drive, and took the life of Salvador Victor Ocha Castro. A memorial of candles, flowers, and...
CONCORD, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy