Hilton Head Island, SC

VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues father, son whose canoe capsized

By WJCL Staff
WAPT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Airmen from the U.S. Coast Guard saved a father and son after their canoe capsized in Port Royal Sound between St. Helena Island and Hilton Head Island on Friday. According to the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Canoe#Capsized#First Coast#Port Royal Sound#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Ems
