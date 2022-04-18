Rainy Days Call for Hearty Chicken & Dumplin's

Like many folks, Sam Davis-Allonce learned to make scrambled eggs from watching her mother as a child. But unlike almost everyone else, she went on to become a professional chef, making it her business to know the best techniques for cooking anything, including eggs. “Growing up, I lived in a house where milk was always added—it makes your eggs a little creamier,” says the Harlem-based chef, caterer, and founder of the plant-based hot sauce company Hot N Saucy. “But when I started cooking, I realized that water was definitely the way to go.” You see, making scrambled eggs with water creates cloud-like, restaurant-quality results that deserve all the chef’s kiss emojis.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO