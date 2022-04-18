The 18 Best Silk Pillowcases To Feel Like Sleeping Beauty

With colorful scraps of silk and this amazingly easy egg-decorating method, you'll have your annual dyeing wrapped up in no time. Start by coddling—oops—swaddling a hard-cooked egg in a square of patterned pure silk, snipped from a thrift-store tie or scarf (you can also find inexpensive remnants and bundles of sari fabric for a song on Etsy), and tie tightly. Cover it up again, this time in a piece of white cotton cloth, and knot in place with twine. Then, simmer all your eggs in a vinegar bath on the stove top for 20 minutes. As the liquid gently boils, the prints transfer onto each shell, creating a display that's sure to make a lasting impression. Get our step-by-step guide to this elegant egg dyeing project below, but first, a pro tip: Use only pure silk. Test your fabric by rubbing it lightly—it should feel smooth and warm.
Comments / 0