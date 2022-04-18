ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The 18 Best Silk Pillowcases To Feel Like Sleeping Beauty

By Tatjana Freund
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many solutions to skin and hair woes are not easy to implement. I will never drink liters of water a day, good luck getting me to put down my hot tools, and the chances of me...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

The Best Beauty Launches of March

Jean Campbell photographed for W magazine by Alasdair McLellan. Makeup by Lynsey Alexander; hair by Anthony Turner. With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. Each month, W will publish a roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (or borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing the web for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products we’d recommend adding to your repertoire.
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

How to Make Beautiful Silk Dyed Eggs

With colorful scraps of silk and this amazingly easy egg-decorating method, you'll have your annual dyeing wrapped up in no time. Start by coddling—oops—swaddling a hard-cooked egg in a square of patterned pure silk, snipped from a thrift-store tie or scarf (you can also find inexpensive remnants and bundles of sari fabric for a song on Etsy), and tie tightly. Cover it up again, this time in a piece of white cotton cloth, and knot in place with twine. Then, simmer all your eggs in a vinegar bath on the stove top for 20 minutes. As the liquid gently boils, the prints transfer onto each shell, creating a display that's sure to make a lasting impression. Get our step-by-step guide to this elegant egg dyeing project below, but first, a pro tip: Use only pure silk. Test your fabric by rubbing it lightly—it should feel smooth and warm.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Curly Hair#Pillowcases#Silk
Allure

Mother’s Day is Almost Here! The Allure Beauty Box Is the Ultimate Gift for Beauty Lovers

I’ve given my mom enough chocolates and black V-necks to last a lifetime, which is to say… I could use a fresh idea for a Mother’s Day gift! If you are in the same caramel-filled boat, the Allure Beauty Box is an awesome gift for beauty lovers, and here’s how it works: Six+ beauty products are delivered to you each month, all of which have been tested and lovingly selected by Allure’s beauty editors. Each box contains at least three full-sized products, and is valued at $100+. Right now, you can give the gift of a monthly beauty product delivery for: $65 for a three-month subscription, $130 for a six-month subscription, or $250 for a one-year subscription. (By the way, I’m pretty sure $65 is less than what I’ve spent on some of those chocolates…) And when you find a serum or lip color that you love in the box and want to reup your supply, subscribers can get up to 80% off retail price on the product.
MAKEUP
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Say These Lightweight Sandals Provide 'All-day Comfort' — and Some Colors Are on Sale Right Now

It can be tricky to find a pair of sandals that strikes a balance between style and comfort. If you're on your feet all day for work or will be traveling soon, sandals with cushioning and arch support are an absolute must. Crocs may be best known for its controversial clogs, although the brand also has surprisingly sleek sandals that you can wear with just about anything. And since some colors are on sale for as little as $24 right now, there's no better time to add a pair to your wardrobe.
SHOPPING
KRQE News 13

Best two-person sleeping bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sleeping under the stars is even more enjoyable when you can snuggle up with that special someone. Two-person sleeping bags let you do just that. There are many things to consider when purchasing a two-person sleeping bag, from the temperature...
KRQE News 13

The best camping sleeping pad

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Camping sleeping pads are great for both casual camping trips and hikes through the backcountry because they are lightweight, portable and comfortable. Coupled with a good sleeping bag, sleeping pads will provide you with maximum comfort for your stay in the great outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Shabby Living Room Gets an Old-Meets-New Makeover

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Rental properties usually see a lot more residents over the years than homes that are owned, which can lead to some very understandable extra wear-and-tear. Take this living room in the home of Lily Sawyer, who blogs at Layered Home. Lily was in the generally enviable position of owning a two-bedroom home close to the seaside that was a rental before her family moved in. The living room in particular had fallen victim to extra foot traffic. “It was painted in chalky white throughout, and the carpets were really worn and dirty,” Lily says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Elle

"Cleanical" Skincare Is The Future of Clean Beauty

Jessica Richards, the founder of Shen Beauty, an emporium in Brooklyn, says her customers have expressed frustration in recent years about skincare options: Do they choose a product that’s “clean” or one that has clinically proven results but contains potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, phthalates, or sulfates? While clean formulas are not regulated or defined by any agency of the U.S. government, they’re loosely accepted in the beauty industry to mean products that are free of ingredients identified as potentially toxic by organizations connected to environmental advocacy—or that are made outside the U.S. in countries with stricter formulating rules. “I usually deem a brand from Europe or Japan to be clean because they actually have regulations and an ingredient blacklist,” Richards says.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy