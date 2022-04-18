Police: Vagrant groped girl, punched officer at local Walmart

Laredo police officers are seen escorting Alberto Puente, 23. He was accused of groping a girl and punching an officer in the face.

A man landed behind bars for groping a girl at the south Laredo Walmart and punching a cop during the arrest, according to Laredo police.

On April 15, Laredo police officers responded to a “subject disturbing” report at the Walmart on 4401 U.S. 83. Store employees told police that a male vagrant was refusing to leave a restroom.

As he came out of the restroom, he ran up behind an adolescent female and groped her. Then, the man was being escorted out when he punched an officer in the face, according to police.

A struggle ensued with officers before the suspect was handcuffed. Authorities identified him as Alberto Puente 23. Puente was charged with indecency with a child and assault on a peace officer.