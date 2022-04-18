ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Police: Vagrant groped girl, punched officer at local Walmart

By Cesar G. Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIuqz_0fCcy3lC00
Laredo police officers are seen escorting Alberto Puente, 23. He was accused of groping a girl and punching an officer in the face.

A man landed behind bars for groping a girl at the south Laredo Walmart and punching a cop during the arrest, according to Laredo police.

On April 15, Laredo police officers responded to a “subject disturbing” report at the Walmart on 4401 U.S. 83. Store employees told police that a male vagrant was refusing to leave a restroom.

As he came out of the restroom, he ran up behind an adolescent female and groped her. Then, the man was being escorted out when he punched an officer in the face, according to police.

A struggle ensued with officers before the suspect was handcuffed. Authorities identified him as Alberto Puente 23. Puente was charged with indecency with a child and assault on a peace officer.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vagrant#Groping
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police. According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit. On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
769
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy