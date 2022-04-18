ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting...

What is Becky Lynch's next goal?

Becky Lynch, after being champion for 621 days, if we combine her title reigns from Wrestlemania 35, lost her Raw champion belt to Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 38. The Irishman, who is now used to owning a title in the company of Stamford, now finds herself having to deal with her own future, which is increasingly uncertain, given that at the moment, since after Wrestlemania, she has not yet been revised.
Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
Smackdown: Nobody can control Charlotte Flair

Gunther and Ludwig Kaizer do a backstage promo, where Ludwig praises Gunther's strength and power. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn. Zayn walks in with a microphone trying to clarify what happened last week saying that he is not afraid of anything or anyone and that everything he does is calculated and is part of a bigger plan saying he won't run away tonight, but he'll beat Drew to win back the respect people owe him.
Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
Gangrel Comments On Possibly Joining Edge’s New WWE Stable

MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the recent WWE Raw pairing of Edge and Damian Priest. Priest appeared at WrestleMania 38 to help the Hall Of Famer defeat AJ Styles and since then, the two men have been working together. With the new spooky goth esthetic many fans have commented on the Brood vibes they are getting. The former Brood leader weighed in on those comparisons.
WWE's Bianca Belair Details the Impact Triple H Has on Her Career (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top Superstars in WWE, and she owes her success to Triple H. Last month, Triple H announced his retirement from WWE, and while he made an impact as a competitor, the future WWE Hall of Famer is also known for developing talent in NXT, where Belair got her start. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Belair, currently the Raw Women's Champion, detailed the impact Triple H has had on her career.
Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
Notes On Producers For Last Week’s Raw and Smackdown Matches

A new report lists the producers for the matches on last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown. You can see the list of producers below, per Fightful Select:. * Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel produced Cody Rhodes vs. Miz. * Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer. * Kenny Dykstra...
WATCH: Roman Reigns Breaks Character At WWE Show In Heartfelt Moment

That’s a rare one. There are very few stars in WWE history who have reached the level of Roman Reigns. Having held the Universal Title for over six hundred days, Reigns is one of the longest reigning champions in WWE history and the question becomes who could possibly take the title off of him. Reigns is a special star, but he did something very interesting this weekend at a live event.
Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a Raw Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville. * Arm Wrestling Challenge: Bobby Lashley...
