Fuchs Mizrachi School has ‘Grade Trip Day’

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education held a listening session to receive feedback on realigning schools to a split between sixth and seventh grades. And some of the speakers addressed that topic. School officials have presented to the board a plan that would eliminate the middle-school model...
Alachua County Public Schools will finally be able to celebrate their annual fifth grade "Fun Day" after a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The day brings a list full of physical activities for students, including a sack race, relay race, tug of war, bean bag toss and the 5th-grade mile.
Alliance High School didn't have to travel far to find its new athletic director. Lenny Reich, the sports information director and assistant athletic director at the University of Mount Union, was formally approved by the school board Tuesday night as Alliance's new athletic director, succeeding Mike Schott, who resigned in March to take a similar position with Canton City Schools.
