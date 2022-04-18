ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Fuchs Mizrachi School has ‘Grade Trip Day’

Cleveland Jewish News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Stark High School...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

School board hears from public on grade-band realignment

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education held a listening session to receive feedback on realigning schools to a split between sixth and seventh grades. And some of the speakers addressed that topic. School officials have presented to the board a plan that would eliminate the middle-school model...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
The Alliance Review

Lenny Reich selected as Alliance High School athletic director

Alliance High School didn't have to travel far to find its new athletic director. Lenny Reich, the sports information director and assistant athletic director at the University of Mount Union, was formally approved by the school board Tuesday night as Alliance's new athletic director, succeeding Mike Schott, who resigned in March to take a similar position with Canton City Schools.
ALLIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy