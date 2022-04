Understand the diagnostic criteria for OCD. Become familiar with OCPD. Recognize the importance of the language we use about behaviors. Have you ever heard or said something like, “I am so OCD about my room,” or, “I am so OCD about sorting,” to describe your behavior? Comments about someone’s desires for organization or cleanliness may seem lighthearted but it does not necessarily describe the 2.2 million adults who truly struggle with OCD every day. Oftentimes, people use the term "OCD" for being particular or liking things a certain way; that actually describes what we would call OCPD (obsessive-compulsive personality disorder).

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO