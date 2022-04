Wistful memories of 2007 often appear in Nick Saban’s last news conference before A-Day. Last Thursday brought no deviation from that pattern as he spoke about the impact of packing all 92,138 seats Bryant-Denny Stadium held at the time. Thousands, as reported at the time, were turned away once the seating bowl was packed for the first public look at the former LSU and Miami Dolphins coach in action.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO