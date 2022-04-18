ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

'High standards, great expectations.' Canton swears in new police chief

By Lori Steineck, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GbFk_0fCcwiAg00

CANTON – John D. Gabbard became the 17th police chief in Canton history when he was sworn in Monday morning.

About 100 officials, co-workers, city employees, friends and family watched inside the Canton Memorial Civic Center as Gabbard, one hand on the Bible, took his oath of office.

"He is the epitome of a chief and he is not afraid to let his faith be known," said Andrea Perry, public safety director. "He is committed not only to his faith and principles, but to the men and women of his department."

Mayor Thomas M. Bernabei, who swore in Gabbard during the brief ceremony, pointed out that Gabbard had "very, very large shoes to fill" with the departure of Chief Jack O. Angelo III.

"And I have no doubt that John Gabbard is the man to do it," the mayor added.

'I really appreciate our partnership.'

Angelo retired Friday after four years as chief and just over 33 years on the force.

"I really appreciate our partnership," Gabbard told Angelo during the ceremony. "What you accomplished during your time as chief — the COVID pandemic, the protests, ... — it's amazing. Know that any future successes are built on that foundation."

Gabbard also thanked his co-workers, officials and family.

His wife of 24 years, Andrea, and four of their six children — Emma, Ben, Destiny and Reese — joined him on stage as Bernabei administered the oath of office. The couple's sons Nathan and Joe could not be present as they are serving in the military, one in South Korea and the other in Dayton. The Gabbards also have a grandchild.

After Gabbard was sworn in and the audience applauded, his young son hugged him.

Gabbard's mother and siblings also attended the ceremony, coming from as far away as Florida, Colorado and Baltimore.

Who is John Gabbard?

Born in Indiana and raised in Canal Fulton, Gabbard graduated from the University of Akron with degrees in political science and criminal justice in 1995. He joined the Canton Police Department on Feb. 17, 1998. Civil service and personnel files show he rose through the ranks, becoming sergeant in May 2006, lieutenant in May 2008 and captain on Sept. 21, 2018.

Gabbard, who was awarded Police Officer of the Year honors in 2003 and 2007, graduated in 2009 from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He also teaches criminal and restorative justice, and criminal procedure and human dignity as an adjunct faculty member of Malone University.

"It's an honor to serve this community," he told the crowd, referring to Canton as a "wonderful, resilient city."

The goal, he said, is "to raise our families free from fear, speak with one voice as often as we can. We need to work together against those who would cause harm and fear.

"I have high standards; I have great expectations."

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Herman Horton named new JSU police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) officials announced Herman Horton was named the new police chief for the university’s Department of Public Safety. “I could not be more honored to serve and protect at my alma mater – Jackson State University,” said Horton. “Ensuring the safety of our campus community is my primary […]
JACKSON, MS
KPLC TV

New Merryville chief of police to be decided by runoff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The election for Merryville chief of police is headed to a runoff. Election rules state that 50 percent plus one vote is needed to win the race. No candidate reached the threshold needed to win the race. Randal Yawn and Tommy Robberson are headed for...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Department Swears in Two New Officers

The Cheyenne Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks Monday. Ashlyn Smith and Jonathan Penhale were sworn in during a ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. Originally from Minnesota, Smith left a career in veterinary medicine to pursue her dream of becoming a cop. "I want to...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Ann Arbor News

Saline hosting public swearing-in for ‘seasoned’ new police chief, deputy

SALINE, MI - Saline will officially swear in two new top law enforcement officials at a public reception on Monday, April 4. Newly-appointed Police Chief Marlene Radzik — chosen by city leaders to take the role after the departure of former Police Chief Jerrod Hart — and her soon-to-be-hired deputy Gregory Bazick will take the oath of office during a public ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, according to a news release.
SALINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Canal Fulton, OH
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Canton, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Colorado State
City
Florida, OH
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Covid
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
South Korea
Cleveland.com

Summit County’s most dangerous intersections: Four in Akron, others scattered across county

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 10 most dangerous intersections in Summit County are scattered scattered across six different municipalities, with four located in Akron. The State Highway Patrol provided cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer with 2020 data that shows where the most dangerous intersections are located in six Northeast Ohio counties. This is the latest data available for a whole calendar year.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Voice News

City of Richmond confirms new police chief hire

The City of Richmond entered a new era of law enforcement on March 21. During a regular meeting at Richmond City Hall, located at 36725 Division Road in Richmond, the Richmond City Council confirmed Thomas Costello as its new police chief. Via the city charter, the police chief /public safety coordinator position is appointed by the city manager and subject to council approval. A background check is also required.
RICHMOND, MI
Cleveland.com

Woman, 21, caught in gun battle’s crossfire, is critically wounded, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman suffered life-threatening wounds after she was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Officers went to the 1400 block of Rockaway Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of shots fire. When they arrived, there were no victims at the scene, but they did find multiple shell casings in the area.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy