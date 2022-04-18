2 homeless men gunned down a mile apart in Pacoima over the weekend

Two homeless men were gunned down in as many days, just a mile apart, in Pacoima over the weekend.

Both shootings appear to be drive-bys, but police have not said if they are connected.

(credit: CBS)

The most recent shooting happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Paxton Street and Dronfield Avenue. A 36-year-old man who was standing on the sidewalk near a 118 Freeway overpass was approached by another man of about the same age in a vehicle, according to the LAPD. After asking a few questions, the LAPD says the man in the vehicle fired several gunshots at the pedestrian.

The suspect drove away from the scene. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he lived in a nearby homeless encampment next to the 118 Freeway overpass. His name has not yet been released.

The killing happened less than 24 hours after 42-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was found shot to death in a ravine near the rocks at Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Suspect information in either shooting has not yet been released, and both shootings remain under investigation.