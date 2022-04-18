ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu Pictured In Soccer Jersey After Being "Baptized" As A Tottenham Fan

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

Britain's top female tennis player wore a Spurs shirt with "RADUCANU 10" on the back during a practice session in Stuttgart, Germany.

Emma Raducanu was pictured wearing a personalized Tottenham Hotspur jersey this week.

Britain's top female tennis player wore a Spurs shirt with "RADUCANU 10" on the back during a practice session in Stuttgart, Germany.

Raducanu was born in Canada, while her parents are from Romania and China, but she spent most of her childhood in London.

If Raducanu is genuinely a Tottenham fan, she joins a star-studded list of celebrity Spurs supporters that also includes singing icon Adele, Spiderman actor Tom Holland and NBA legend Steve Nash.

But the 19-year-old's choice of clothing may have been heavily influenced by her trainers, Will Herbert and Chris Helliar.

Emma Raducanu was pictured in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt this week

Instagram/@willherbert1

The British tennis star trained while dressed in a Spurs shirt with her name on the back

Instagram/@willherbert1

Spurs fan Herbert posted a picture of Raducanu dressed in her soccer jersey via his Instagram account.

He tagged Tottenham's official account in the caption as he wrote: "Our work is done @chrishelliar.

"@emmaraducanu has been baptized a spurs fan. Hopefully we both pick up some trophies now! #coys #ttid #shesoneofourown #ohwhenthespurs."

Fellow tennis ace Katie Swan replied in the comments, tagging Harriet Dart as she wrote: "Oh no how did we let this happen".

Swan and Dart are believed to support Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal.

Another Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, reacted on Twitter.

Morgan, who was openly critical of Raducanu after her 2021 Wimbledon campaign ended in her retiring mid-match due to breathing difficulties, joked: "How could you?"

Raducanu was just five years old when Tottenham last won a trophy. That was the EFL Cup in 2008.

But while Spurs have struggled for silverware in recent years, Raducanu is already a Grand Slam champion after winning the US Open in September.

