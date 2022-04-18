ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball rankings: Skyland Conference and area UCC Top 10 for April 17

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
 1 day ago
(Records through Saturday)

1. Hunterdon Central (7-0) – Last week No. 2 – The Red Devils 4-0 week started with blowout wins over Ridge and North Hunterdon, before they scored hard-fought victories in Saturday’s Red Devil Tournament against teams ranked Top 10 in the state -- 6-2 over Steinert in the opener, before ace Sarah DeStefano threw a four-hit shutout at St. Thomas Aquinas in the final. Central gets Immaculata and Watchung Hills in Delaware Division games this week.

2. Hillsborough (2-1) – Last week ranked No. 1 – It’s been a season of stops and starts for the Raiders, who managed to take the field only twice in Week 1, and got out there only once last week, with ace Sarah Davenport throwing a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-0 topping of Bridgewater-Raritan. Hillsborough faces a super-tough week ahead, playing North Hunterdon and Immaculata in conference, before a Saturday trip to the Cedar Grove Invitational and a game against Immaculate Heart, which is ranked second in the state.

3. Watchung Hills (4-0) – Last week No. 3 – The Warriors have yet to see any of the top teams in the Delaware Division, but did score an impressive 4-0 win over Robbinsville on Saturday, a team ranked Top 20 in the state. Watchung Hills gets Mount Olive on Monday, before a showdown with Hunterdon Central on Thursday, and a Saturday meeting with Pompton Lakes in the Cedar Grove Invitational.

4. Montgomery (4-1) – Last week No. 4 – The Cougars have shaken off a one-run opening day loss to Marlboro by reeling off four straight, including a victory over Mount Olive on Monday and 6-1 over Union County power and reigning North 2 Group 4 champion Westfield on Saturday. State power Bordentown, Bridgewater-Raritan, Phillipsburg and Pequannock are on tap this week.

5. North Hunterdon (3-5) – Last week No. 6 – It was a brutal start to last week for the Lions, squandering a 2-0 seventh-inning lead to Phillipsburg in a game that senior Ava Triano was working on a perfect game through six innings, before being blown out by Hunterdon Central and then losing by a run to Pope John. But North rebounded, finishing up with a solid 9-3 win over Immaculata and a mercy-rule win over J.P. Stevens to close the week. Hillsborough, Ridge and West Morris are on tap this week.

6. Westfield (4-4) – Last week No. 5 – The Blue Devils are still trying to find their footing after some key graduation losses, and while they’re getting it done against some opponents, they’re still trying to find consistency, and that was the case last week, which featured a win over Brearley, but losses to Union, Cranford and Montgomery in games Westfield was certainly in. Governor Livingston, Union Catholic, A.L. Johnson and state-ranked St. Thomas are up next.

7. Immaculata (5-3) – Last week No. 10 – It’s been eight years since the Spartans managed a winning season, but this year’s team certainly looked like it’s turned a corner, despite its youth. That not only bodes well for this year, but also for the near future for a team starting eight underclassmen. Immaculata scored an impressive win over Bridgewater-Raritan to open last week, before falling to North Hunterdon, and finished up with a 13-0 blasting of Warren Hills. Tough week ahead, with Hunterdon Central, Morristown and Hillsborough to start things, before a Saturday trip to the Governor Livingston Tournament, where the Spartans open with Summit.

8. Bridgewater-Raritan (4-4) – Last week No. 7 – The Panthers continue to find their way, looking good some days, and not quite ready in others. Last week was a good example, as BR opened with a hard-fought 2-0 loss to Immaculata, despite playing well, and then a shutout win over Ridge. Saturday’s 6-4 loss to A.L. Johnson, blowing a lead late, finished the week on a sour note, one Bridgewater-Raritan will look to overcome when it faces Montgomery, Spotswood, Morristown and Dover in the week ahead.

9. Bernards (5-2) – Last week No. not ranked – The Mountaineers have gone from scrappy pains in the neck, to relentless standouts. The pitching of Maddie Lardieri and Caitlin Sebastian has been stellar, while the offense has graduated from a club that pings opponents into submission into a team that’s hitting the ball with authority on a consistent basis. Bernards’ losses have each come by two runs to Delaware Division powers in Bridgewater-Raritan and Montgomery, while the Mountaineers have gone 5-0 in the Valley Division, entering the week in first place. Bernards will look to solidify that spot this week when it takes on Somerville, Delaware Valley and Voorhees. Del Val, which Bernards hosts Wednesday, is also undefeated in the division, which should make that game a battle for the top spot in the Valley.

10. Delaware Valley (5-3) – Last week not ranked – The Terriers struggled in Week 1, losing lopsided games to Immaculata and Hillsborough, after an opening-day win over Pingry, but Del Val has found a rhythm, scoring wins over Somerville and Warren Hills, sandwiching a loss to Group 4 power Hightstown. Voorhees, state-power Robbinsville and chief Valley Division contender Bernards are on tap this week.

DROPPED OUT: Phillipsburg (1-4), Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2)

Staff writer Simeon Pincus can be reached at CourierSoftball@aol.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus and at www.Facebook.com/SimeonPincusCN

