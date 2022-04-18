ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Match: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and the Bucs' Tom Brady will pair up on the greens instead of the gridiron in June. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — First there was the retirement. Then the unretirement. Now Tom Brady is going to play for the same team as Aaron Rodgers.

It’s true.

The Bucs and Packers quarterbacks will face the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen in the latest installment of The Match, a live golf event June 1 on TNT (6:30 p.m.) from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

It’s the same course where Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 3 in The Match 5 last November.

Last July, Rodgers and DeChambeau bested Brady and Phil Mickelson in the fourth episode of The Match from The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mon. The series serves as a platform that has raised more than $33 million for various charitable organizations and has donated 17 million meals to Feeding America.

Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen represent four of the past five NFL Most Valuable Players and have nine Super Bowl titles among them. Of course, Brady leads the way with seven Lombardi trophies.

On Sunday, Brady dropped a hint of the pairing by tweeting out the names of his fellow QBs.

Typically the Match features at least one PGA player per team. But this year the pairings are just the top quarterbacks in a 12-hole format on the only golf course located on the Las Vegas strip.

Needless to say, Brady won’t be attending voluntary offseason workouts. The Bucs have their last round of organized team activities May 31-June 3. But Brady is expected at the mandatory minicamp June 7-9.

